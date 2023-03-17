Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Celebrate with all the ‘Leprechaun’ movies streaming on Peacock

You're in luck! If you can't make it to a bar for green beer this St. Patrick’s Day, you can occupy much of the weekend with another festive activity: watching the first seven (what a lucky number) films in the Leprechaun franchise. They're all currently streaming on Peacock, with only the last one in the eight-film series, 2018's semi-rebootquel Leprechaun Returns, not available.

The slasher flicks feature a killer leprechaun called Lubdan Buttowski, who goes on the warpath when his gold is taken away from him. The violent little leprachaun is played by Warwick Davis (star of Willow) in the first six films in the franchise, while Dylan Postl stepped into the role for 2014's Leprechaun: Origins, and Linden Porco took over the honor in Leprechaun Returns.

The original film crept into theaters 30 years ago this past January, with Jennifer Aniston making her film debut in the role of Tory Redding, a teenager whose dad rented a farmhouse in North Dakota for the summer. As it turns out, the property was owned by a guy named Dan O'Grady, who, 10 years earlier, swiped a pot of gold from a leprechaun in Ireland. The supernatural being followed Dan back to America and killed his wife. Dan was able to use a four-leaf clover to keep the leprechaun's powers at bay, trapping him inside a crate. But Dan had a stroke before he could destroy the little dude. And that doesn't bode well for Tory once her family occupies the house.

Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003) Photo: Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (11/11) Movie CLIP - You Hit Like a Wee Lass (2003) HD/Movieclips YouTube

The leprechaun of course escapes, and goes on a murderous rampage while in search of his gold. While the movie was largely panned by critics, it was a commercial success, inspiring seven more films. They include Leprechaun 2 (1994), Leprechaun 3 (1995), Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997), Leprechaun in the Hood (2000), Leprechaun: Back 2 tha Hood (2003), Leprechaun: Origins (2014) and Leprechaun Returns (2018).

If you want to see the title character rap, check out Leprechaun in the Hood, which scored the number one spot on SYFY Wire's ranking of all the Leprechaun movies for its sheer ridiculousness. That installment also features rapper/actor Ice-T in the co-starring role of Mack Daddy O'Nasses, who finds the leprechaun and a room full of gold. Rapper Coolio also appears in the film, as himself. And yes, most of these films pair quite well with a good Irish beer (or two).

