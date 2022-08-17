'Superman & Lois' to recast Jonathan Kent as Jordan Elsass exits The CW series ahead of Season 3

Superman & Lois, one of the last-remaining Arrowverse shows on The CW, just suffered a major setback. SYFY WIRE has confirmed that principal cast member Jordan Elsass has decided to vacate the role of Superman's son, Jonathan Kent, ahead of Season 3, which is slated to kick off its Vancouver production in the near future.

"Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast," Warner Bros. Television said in a statement Wednesday. Sources close to the matter state that Elsass was unable to make it up to Canada in time for the production deadline and as such, the studio was forced to move on without his involvement. They also emphasize that this was a personal matter and not a workplace issue.

Developed for television by Greg Berlanti and showrunner Todd Helbing, the series takes place in the Man of Steel's hometown — Smallville — where Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) raise their two sons: Jonathan and Jordan (Alexander Garfin). Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing), Wolé Parks (The Stranger), Adam Rayner (Morgan Edge), Dylan Walsh (General Samuel Lane), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang Cushing) co-star.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly back in June, Helbing discussed early plans to give Jonathan a larger role in the upcoming third season.

"We certainly want to fold Jonathan more into the superhero stories," he said. "It's difficult in these shows when you have people that aren't powered and you're dealing with somebody like Ally Allston [Rya Kihlstedt], there's only so much a human can do before they get hurt. With Jonathan, we'll see. We haven't really talked about Season 3 in earnest yet. But what Clark says to him about the Kryptonian tech, you could take that in many different ways, so we'll see which road we ultimately go down. I have four brothers, and everybody on our staff has sort of similar experiences, so it's fun to play that [brother] dynamic. Sometimes siblings are best friends, sometimes they're at odds, but for the most part what we love about Jordan and Jonathan is that they have each other's back and that they're not jealous of each other. We'll continue to have that dynamic for sure in the show."

Berlanti and Helbing serve as executive producers with Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden. The project marks a co-production between Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. As we mentioned above, The CW scrapped most of its DC-inspired slate of programming, except for Superman & Lois, The Flash (which will end after a shorter, albeit record-breaking, ninth season), and Stargirl (preparing for the debut of its third season later this month.

The first two seasons of Superman & Lois are now available to stream on HBO Max. Season 3 could premiere in mid-to-late 2023 at the earliest.

