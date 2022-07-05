The CW sets fall premieres for 'Supernatural' spinoff 'The Winchesters,' 'Stargirl' & more

The CW’s string of sci-fi series cancelations earlier this year puts a bigger spotlight on the new and returning shows left to lure viewers heading into the fall TV season. The network has just revealed the schedule for its upcoming late-year programming lineup, and it gives a wide August berth to the Season 3 premiere of DC’s Stargirl, as well as the October series premiere of highly-anticipated Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters.

October looks to be the target month for most of the network’s fall rollout, though Stargirl is sailing back sooner than the rest of the pack, carving out Wednesday, Aug. 31 as the date for its Season 3 debut. Watch for Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman) to go from drop-in guest to series regular this fall, alongside the new addition of Tim Gabriel, who’ll enter the Justice Society rotation in a regular role as Obsidian (aka Green Lantern’s son).

The Winchesters marks the other big genre debut on The CW’s fall calendar, taking its first dive into the late, great Supernatural series’ deeper past with a premiere date set for Tuesday, Oct. 11. Co-produced and narrated by Jensen Ackles as a look back at the family roots beneath Sam and Dean Winchester’s demon-stalking ways, the series follows their parents (Mary Campbell, played by Meg Donnelly; and John Winchester, played by Drake Rodger) as their early marriage draws them toward the spirit-slaying realm. The Winchesters’ premiere episode will also serve as the lead-in for Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling, who arrive at The CW that same night with the series debut of Professionals.

October will mark the starting point for the rest of The CW’s fall TV slate, which kicks the month off on Sunday, Oct. 2 with new Legal Drama Family Law, followed by the Season 4 premiere of Coroner. Kung Fu kicks back for its third season beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5; followed by a double dose of Texas justice on Thursday, Oct. 6 when Jared Padalecki turns up to lead the Season 3 premiere of Walker. That episode will lead straight into the series premiere of 19th-Century prequel spinoff Walker Independence.

Rounding out the rest of the month, the iHeartRadio Music Festival arrives for a two-night event that takes over prime time on Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8, with the Season 5 premiere of All American and Season 2 premiere of spinoff All American: Homecoming landing the following Monday (Oct. 10). The real magic takes over from there, with Penn & Teller: Fool Us returning on Friday, Oct. 14 (followed by new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway?), and the series premiere of Criss Angel’s Magic With the Stars on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Looking for more ghostly thrills in the meantime? Check out SYFY's SurrealEstate and Chucky, both of which are set to return for second seasons. Chucky's first season is streaming now on Peacock, while Season 1 of SurrealEstate is available on the SYFY app.