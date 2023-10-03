The SurrealEstate Gang Reminds Us Where the Spookiness Stands in Season 2

The SurrealEstate cast prepares us for what's to come in Season 2.

Who better to walk us through the world of SurrealEstate than the cast who brings it to life?

How to Watch Watch the season premiere of SurrealEstate on Wednesday, October 4 at 10/9c on SYFY.

SurrealEstate returns for Season 2 on October 4 on SYFY, so it's the perfect time to reflect back on where Season 1 left the employees of The Roman Agency in this exclusive confab featuring the cast including Tim Rozon, who plays owner Luke Roman, Sarah Levy (Susan Ireland), researcher Father Phil Orley (Adam Korson), tech wiz Auggie Ripley (Maurice Dean Wint), and office manager Zooey L'Enfant (Savannah Basley).

In the above video, Korson described what this show is about, most succinctly: "Heart, horror and humor."

RELATED: Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy Debate How Luke's Power Loss Changes SurrealEstate Season 2

A "demon-of-the-week" dramedy, SurrealEstate revolves around The Roman Agency, a speciality real estate film that caters to selling haunted properties. Founded by Luke Roman (Rozon), the agency employs "a scientist, a gay priest and a sarcastic young woman with nose piercings" to help investigate and clear their client's homes from any unwanted supernatural guests. Successful at their niche clientele, they've been able to have such a robust sell rate because Luke had the "special gift" of being able to speak to those spirits on the other side. As it turns out, getting to the heart of a haunting with direct communication makes for quick turnaround!

However, in the first season finale, Luke lost those powers, taking away the agency's who identity. It was a dire drop the mic moment when Roman confessed: "The voices are not there. I've got nothing."

Where does that leave The Roman Agency team in Season 2?

Dean Wint teased, "The team are forced to continue their daily task of de-paranormalizing homes using other methods." Which means having to get more in the weeds with their research and creative solutions will be a big part of Season 2, with the team relying on one another more for alternate answers.

And maybe, even a different boss for guidance as Sarah Levy teased in a recent SYFY WIRE interview that her character, Susan Ireland, still has her pyrokinetic powers, so she takes over running the day-to-day at the agency while Luke's still processing. What does that mean when he comes back?

"Things were feeling very comfy with the way she was running it and that shifts again when he gets back," she said. "But to be fair, I think Susan underestimates what that power is, and thinking that she can run this company in other ways when the key component to this company is the direct line to the spirits."

To see how it all plays out, be sure to tune into SurrealEstate Season 2, which begins October 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.