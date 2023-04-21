'SurrealEstate': Scares are back on the market as SYFY debuts Season 2 teaser for Summer return

The supernatural housing market is back on the rise in SYFY's first teaser trailer for Season 2 of SurrealEstate, which will officially return to haunt our humble abodes this summer (with that said, a fixed premiere date has yet to be announced).

Principal cast members Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy return as Luke Roman and Susan Ireland, key members of the real estate firm specializing in flipping possessed domiciles. Adam Korson (Teachers), Maurice Dean Wint (Diggstown), Savannah Basley (Wynonna Earp), and Tennille Read (Workin' Moms) round out the team of Ghostbusters meets Property Brothers.

"This group of people, not only are they different, they’re dealing with their own internal struggles and demons [as well as] the paranormals and the demons of the houses," Rozon remarked during an interview with TV Goodness. "They’re finding peace for the houses working with each other, but they’re also finding peace for themselves by working with each other, through their relationships."

Check out the teaser for Season 2 of SurrealEstate below:

The Roman Agency is ready for more listings 👻 Prepare for more chills, thrills, and houses when #SurrealEstate returns this summer on SYFY 😱 pic.twitter.com/58qOok7dCx — SYFY (@SYFY) April 20, 2023

Chatting with SYFY WIRE shortly before the show premiered in 2021, creator and showrunner George R. Olson extolled the network for trusting him and writers to deliver a well-rounded series that gave just as much attention to the characters as it did to the horror.

"There's a real trope that networks always want just more action, more scares, more this, more that," he explained. "SYFY has, from the first day, said we want to feel the characters and we want to see what they're really like. They really challenged me and my wonderful writers to come up with those moments and those backstories and those quirks, and those irrational things that make people people, and bake them into the scares and the horror."

Olson serves as an executive producer on the show alongside Lance Samuels (The Indian Detective), Daniel Iron (Ginny & Georgia), Armand Leo (The Detail), and Danishka Esterhazy (The Banana Splits Movie).

The complete first season of SurrealEstate is now streaming on Hulu.

