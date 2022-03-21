Tara Strong is back as Miss Minutes in awesome, unused WGA 'Loki' acceptance speech

The long, long train that is Awards Season made several stops over the weekend, including the Writers Guild of America Awards, honoring the best writing in film and television over the past year. Though much of the focus was on the writers who are up for Oscars this coming week for films like The Power of the Dog and CODA, the TV side of things featured several genre series up for trophies, including Yellowjackets, What We Do in the Shadows, and Marvel Studios' hit Loki.

The acclaimed, dimension-hopping Disney+ series featuring the return of Tom Hiddleston in the title role was up for two big awards at the WGA's virtual ceremony, Best Drama Series and Best New Series. Sadly, the show ended up losing both awards, the former to Succession and the latter to Hacks, but creator Michael Waldron still came prepared. On Sunday night, after congratulating both winning shows on their awards, he shared a pre-taped speech delivered by Loki co-star Tara Strong, in character as the TVA's resident animated mascot, Miss Minutes.

You can listen to the whole thing over on Waldron's Twitter page, but it begins just like any other acceptance speech. Miss Minutes recognizes the show's writers and passes along their thanks, but after noting that the writers want their families thanked, she veers off course into some pure Loki Season 1 follow-up fun.

Congrats to Succession and Hacks on their WGA awards! Here’s the speech we submitted in case we won. #Loki pic.twitter.com/pK3VDbs5y5 — Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) March 21, 2022

"The Loki show is a disgusting work of pure trash and fiction! Whoever believed that I could be a sinister agent of a fascist time regime? The truth is, it's the Loki writers we need to worry about. Fortunately, they're about to be pruned, along with all of y'all! You're actually on a branch timeline right now. Succession was supposed to win. Good luck in the Void!"

It's a shame the speech didn't actually get to play as part of an awards show, but there's still some hope for Miss Minutes to get another shot, as Loki is still eligible for Primetime Emmy Awards later this year. The show's also, of course, already in the midst of work on its second season, which launched with a surprise announcement back at the end of Season 1. Loki writer Eric Martin is set to oversee the writers room for Season 2, while acclaimed filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who also worked on Marvel's Moon Knight, will step up to direct.