Tatiana Maslany won't stop bothering Charlie Cox about She-Hulk guest spot in 'Daredevil: Born Again'

Since Matt Murdock appeared in She-Hulk, it's only fair that Jennifer Walters be extended the same courtesy in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series on Disney+. It seems like the obvious thing to do when you've got two crime-fighting attorneys with dynamite chemistry, but as of right now, Jen Walters, Esquire has yet to make the trek to Hell's Kitchen.

Chatting with The Hollywood Reporter about her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Tatiana Maslany joked — at least we think it's a joke — that she's constantly bothering Charlie Cox about a potential guest spot in his own Marvel show (currently eyeing a premiere window of Spring 2024). "I keep texting him being like, 'Am I required for set today?' And he says, 'We’ll let you know by lunch.' But he just keeps putting it off," the actress revealed. "I’ve been waiting outside the set in my She-Hulk costume, so just put me in, coach ... Let Charlie know I’m ready!"

Sounds like Jen needs to book another one-on-one meeting with K.E.V.I.N., the artificial intelligence responsible for crafting the MCU (a meta nod to Marvel Studios mastermind, Kevin Feige).

"He just has a creative mischief about him and a curiosity about things," Maslany explained of Feige's willingness to poke fun at himself and regular fan complaints of the multi-billion dollar franchise by way of shattering the fourth wall. After all, it's not often you see a major Hollywood brand showing its vulnerable underbelly. "And as a creative, it makes sense to me that he would be up for it. Also, Marvel is doing alright; they’re going to be fine. It’s not like they’re struggling to get people to embrace their stories. They’re pretty well loved."

Up until now, the only Marvel character with that much self-awareness was Deadpool, who will make his own grand entrance into the MCU in late 2024. "I was super blown away by it. I couldn’t believe we got to do it," Maslany continued, referring to Jen's journey into our reality, where she crashes the show's writers' room and literally dictates the terms of her own season finale. "It felt so true and so correct, but at the same time, it was causing people to be nervous. It was like, 'What are we going to do? Is this destroying blah, blah, blah?' So it felt like we were making something really juicy and something that would very much hit people. And whether that’s a reaction like, 'I don’t like this. This is betraying something,' or, 'I love this,' it really is an exciting, complex moment."

All nine episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are now available to stream on Disney+.

