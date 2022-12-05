'Teen Wolf: The Movie' reunites the pack in official trailer for Paramount+ revival film

It's time to return to Beacon Hills in the official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie. Hitting Paramount+ in late January, the feature-length follow-up to the hit MTV series created by Jeff Davis sees Tyler Posey stepping back into the role of Alpha, Scott McCall. The character's been away from home for quite some time, working as a courageous firefighter, but when Allison Argent (Crystal Reed) starts hunting down his fellow werewolves in cold blood, the pack has no choice but to reunite.

"Scott McCall is a not a teen wolf anymore, he's a 30-year-old wolf," Tyler Posey explained at New York Comic Con back in October. "Being an adult, he wanted to get away from Beacon Hills and start a new life, see what's out there [and] put down the hero role for a little while ... Putting that down role, he's lost himself a little bit. This is the first time we see him do stuff as a normal person ever since the pilot. It's pretty intense to see Scott living a mundane, normal life."

The film co-stars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Colton Haynes, Vince Mattis, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Hoechlin, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen and Nobi Nakanishi.

Watch the trailer below:

Davis (currently enjoying a multi-year deal with MTV Studios) wrote the screenplay and produced the title, which was directed by Teen Wolf alum, Russell Mulcahy, who helmed 40 episodes of the TV series. Appearing at NYCC, Davis said he didn't want to tackle the project unless Reed was interested in reprising Allison. "The idea started percolating and I said to Crystal over Instagram, 'Are you ready to pick up the bow and arrow again?' We talked and there was magic still there," he said.

"I really love Allison as much as everyone else does, but I'm always so humbled by the amount of support she gets," added Reed. "I just approach her from such an honest place and I know that I'm bringing a lot of myself to it ... I'm so grateful that I have the ability to bring Jeff's character to life and I just want to say thank you."

Co-produced by MTV Entertainment and MGM, Teen Wolf: The Movie arrives on Paramount+ Thursday, Jan. 26.

TEEN WOLF: THE MOVIE (2023) Poster Photo: Paramount+

