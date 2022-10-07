NYCC was howling with sneak peeks, premiere reveals for 'Teen Wolf: The Movie' and 'Wolf Pack'

Silver bullets got nothing on raging hormones! Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis stopped by New York Comic Con Friday evening to announce an official premiere date for Teen Wolf: The Movie and his new lupine series, Wolf Pack — both of which are slated to hit Paramount+ on Jan. 26, 2023.

The shaggy panel kicked off with the cast of the hotly-anticipated Teen Wolf film, which takes place 15 years after the events of the original TV series. "Scott McCall is a not a teen wolf anymore, he's a 30-year-old wolf" explained Tyler Posey, eliciting a great deal of laughter from the audience. "Being an adult, he wanted to get away from Beacon Hills and start a new life, see what's out there [and] put down the hero role for a little while ... Putting that down role, he's lost himself a little bit. This is the first time we see him do stuff as a normal person ever since the pilot. It's pretty intense to see Scott living a mundane, normal life."

With an official trailer still in the works, Paramount+ rewarded fans with an exclusive sneak peek clip, which shows off an intense locker room battle between Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin) and Crystal Reed (Allison Argent). Indeed, Davis — who wrote the screenplay that was directed by Russell Mulcahy — didn't want to see the film through without Reed's involvement. "I always said that if we were gonna do a movie, we would have to bring Crystal back. And so, the idea started percolating and I said to Crystal over Instagram, 'Are you ready to pick up the bow and arrow again?' We talked and there was magic still there."

"I really love Allison as much as everyone else does, but I'm always so humbled by the amount of support she gets," added Reed. "I just approach her from such an honest place and I know that I'm bringing a lot of myself to it ... I'm so grateful that I have the ability to bring Jeff's character to life and I just want to say thank you."

Check out the clip below:

At the halfway point, things shifted over to Wolf Pack, which debuted its first teaser trailer. Based on the book series written by Edo Van Belkom, the show follows a teenage boy and girl battling forces of the supernatural when a California wildfire awakens a slumbering evil. Rodrigo Santoro (Garrett Briggs), Armani Jackson (Everett), Bella Shepard (Blake), Chloe Rose Robertson (Luna), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Harlan) co-star.

"We spent a lot of time talking about the vision of the show and what it would look like," Davis said. "The very first goal was to make it look as cinematic as possible and also make it look like a streaming show. We wanted to set ourselves apart. This is a different show, this isn't something you would find on the networks. I told the directors and our DPs right off the bat, 'Have fun with this. Make it interesting, make it weird, make it cool. Everybody talks about how dark all TV shows are. Let's give them something to watch. Let's give them color and brightness and incredible angles.' I love the way this show is shot and it's also different from Teen Wolf. We didn't just want to do a carbon copy."

Watch the teaser now:

Even after a fire’s extinguished, the embers still burn. #WolfPackSeries is coming to @paramountplus on January 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/M6DHZw12yD — wolf pack (@WolfPackOnPPlus) October 7, 2022

Wolf Pack marks the return of Sarah Michelle Gellar to the world of genre-based television as the Buffy alum steps into the shoes of arson investigator, Kristin Ramsey. However, Gellar did admit that she didn't really plan to read the script when it was first sent to her and to his credit, Davis never expected her to actually say yes.

"It had to be something that really resonated because I owe it to all of you guys and myself," Gellar said. "But there are so many more stories to tell and utilizing the supernatural is how we explain the things that we can't really understand — the stories that we can't really grasp or the ones that would be too depressing or too upsetting in real life. So we use [the supernatural] to scare ourselves into understanding."

In the end, she accepted the offer and drew on her own traumatic experience with a real-life wildfire in Southern California.

"Having lived in LA, I was evacuated in the last big fire for almost a week. We didn't know if our house was gonna burn down [and] understanding all the emotions that come with that," the actress continued. "But more importantly, the idea of mental health and the idea of we live in a society that is so digitally connected, but at the same time, we're ultimately becoming more and more disconnected as humans. We feel extremely isolated and we don't have the support of our pack. What does that look like for young kids today, trying to find their pack? And for adults, too, who feel like we don't fit in anywhere. It's really scary to feel like you don't fit in. We've all been through the last three years of isolation and all of those topics spoke to me."

Click here for all of SYFY WIRE's continuing coverage of New York Comic Con 2022.

Looking for more supernatural drama in the same vein as Buffy or Teen Wolf? Vampire Academy is streaming now on Peacock, and SYFY's Reginald the Vampire premieres next month.