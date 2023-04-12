'The Ark': Dean Devlin & Jonathan Glassner’s ambitious space-faring series renewed for Season 2 at SYFY

The exploits of Lt. Sharon Garnet and the rest of the Ark One crew are far from over!

The Ark — the new sci-fi series from creators Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) — will return for a second season, SYFY confirmed today. This exciting news comes ahead of next week’s season finale, which is scheduled to air next Wednesday (April 19) at 10 p.m. ET.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark. SYFY continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series,” Devlin and Glassner said in a joint statement.

“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2.”

About The Ark

Set 100 years in the future, the show takes place aboard the Ark One, a space-faring vessel containing humanity’s last hope of survival. When an unforeseen catastrophe kills off a large chunk of the manifest, including the folks put in charge, the survivors must band together in an effort to keep the ship functioning and complete the mission of establishing an interstellar colony for their dying world.

As the story progresses, the characters grapple with romantic entanglements, wicked betrayals, fatal diagnoses, and earth-shattering revelations about the wider Ark program.

The first 12 episodes — which have reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms — featured an ensemble cast made up of Christie Burke (Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (Lt. James Brice,), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins), Ryan Adams (Angus Medford), Christina Wolfe (Cat Brandice), Shalini Peiris (Dr. Sanjivni Kabir), Miles Barrow (Baylor Trent), Pavle Jerinić (Lt. Felix Strickland), Tiana Upcheva (Eva Markovic), Paul Leonard Murray (William Trust), Lisa Brenner (Commander Susan Ingram), Samantha Glassner (Kelly Fowler), and Jelena Stupljanin (Evelyn Maddox).

"The cast on The Ark, for most of the audience, they're relatively unknown," Devlin noted during an interview with SYFY WIRE in late 2022. "And that's given us the opportunity to really have no baggage with these actors. They are the characters for the audience. I hope people get on the train with us and enjoy the ride, and fall in love with these characters in the way that we have as filmmakers."

In addition to serving as co-showrunners, Devlin and Glassner are also executive producers with Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson. Jonathan English and Steve Lee are producers.

New episodes of The Ark air on SYFY every Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET before hitting Peacock the next day. The Season 1 finale premieres next Wednesday, April 19.

