John Waters Joining Chucky Season 3 as Good Guy Doll Creator

The beloved cult filmmaker is bringing even more camp and curiosities to the back half of Chucky Season 3.

Chucky creator Don Mancini has been growing Charles Lee Ray's lore from the ground up since the original Child's Play first premiered in 1988. In that film, we learn how the infamous serial killer's soul attached itself to the hottest toy of the holiday season: a Good Guy doll.

But where did the Good Guy doll come from? That's a question that could be answered in the back half of Chucky Season 3 when it premieres in 2024. Because the coming episodes will introduce Wendell Wilkins, the reclusive creator of the Good Guy dolls who gets drawn into Chucky’s tangled web. And Wendell Wilkins will be portrayed by none other than iconic filmmaker John Waters.

Chucky appears on John Waters' chair on the set of Chucky Season 3. Photo: SYFY

The Chucky cast is back filming Season 3 after production was shuttered due to the months-long writers and actors strikes. And we managed to catch a pic (above) of everyone's friend 'til the end stealing his newest co-stars' chair. Exactly how long Waters' character will be in the hot seat remains a mystery, but we all know Chucky isn't big on sharing the spotlight, even if it is with his pseudo-father.

Hasn't John Waters starred in a Chucky movie before?

This isn't the first time Waters has graced the Child's Play universe with his trademark style and flair, either. He starred briefly in 2004's Seed of Chucky, in which he played paparazzi Pete Peters, who stumbles into a ... toxic situation involving some acid that melts off half his face.

Waters isn't the first franchise actor to return in a different role, with the most prominent as of late being Devon Sawa, who has played four characters across three seasons of the Chucky series (thus far), including President Collins in the most recent season. Chucky just can't say no to being able to take out the same person more than once!

Multi-hyphenate Waters has written and directed 16 movies including Pink Flamingos, Female Trouble, Polyester, Hairspray, Cry Baby, Serial Mom, and A Dirty Shame. Both Pink Flamingos and Hairspray have been added to the U.S. Library of Congress’ National Film Registry.

Waters will only add to his standing as a camp king when he appears in Chucky Season 3, which premieres new episodes in 2024.

