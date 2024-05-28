Syfy Insider Exclusive

SYFY WIRE The Ark

The Ark Is Back! First look at Season 2 of Hit SYFY Series; July Premiere Date Revealed

The hit series from Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner returns to SYFY this July!

By Josh Weiss
Are you ready to face more galactic threats in Season 2 of The ArkSYFY announced today that the hit series — co-created by showrunners Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) — will officially return with brand-new episodes on the evening of Wednesday, July 17 at 10/9c. In the meantime, you can stream all 12 episodes of the first season on Peacock right now!

How to Watch

Catch up on The Ark on Peacock.

Set 100 years in the future, the show takes place aboard the Ark One, an interstellar vessel carrying humanity's last hope for survival. When an unforeseen accident kills off a large chunk of essential crew members, the remaining passengers must band together and complete the mission of finding, and colonizing, another habitable planet. "In Season 2, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow," reads the official synopsis.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark. SYFY continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series,” Devlin and Glassner said in a joint statement last year.

“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2.”

The ensemble cast features Christie Burke (Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (Lt. James Brice,), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins), and Ryan Adams (Angus Medford). Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson serve as executive producers with Devlin and Glassner. Jonathan English and Mark Franco are producers. The first season (comprised of 12 episodes) reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms.

Check Out the First-Look Production Stills from The Ark Season 2

Nup 203841 00629aLT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) holds Angus Medford's (Ryan Adams) limp body on The Ark Season 2.
LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) and Angus Medford (Ryan Adams) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
LT. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) and Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) talk to each other on The Ark Season 2.
LT. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) and Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) and Angus Medford (Ryan Adams) step out of a hole wearing spacesuits on The Ark Season 2.
LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) and Angus Medford (Ryan Adams) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) and Dr. Marsh (Jadran Malkovich) look at each other on The Ark Season 2.
Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) and Dr. Marsh (Jadran Malkovich) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
Kimi Joma (Diana Bermudez) wears all black on The Ark Season 2.
Kimi Joma (Diana Bermudez) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
The cast of The Ark discusses in Season 2.
The cast of The Ark appears in Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
The cast of The Ark discusses in Season 2.
The cast of The Ark appears in Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) and Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva) appear concerned on The Ark Season 2.
LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) and Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) checks Eva Markovic's (Tiana Upcheva) pulse on The Ark Season 2.
LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) and Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) wears a spacesuit on The Ark Season 2.
LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) uses a flashlight on The Ark Season 2.
LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
The cast of The Ark stands in matching bodysuits in Season 2.
The cast of The Ark appears in Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
LT. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) and LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) face Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) on The Ark Season 2.
LT. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke), LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie), and Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC
Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) walks through a doorway on The Ark Season 2.
Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

When Does The Ark Season 2 Premiere on SYFY?

The Ark will return to SYFY for its second season on Wednesday, July 17 at 10/9c.

Want to catch up on the story so far? Season 1 of The Ark is now streaming on Peacock!

Read more about:

