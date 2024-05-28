My One and Only Fear

The hit series from Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner returns to SYFY this July!

The Ark Is Back! First look at Season 2 of Hit SYFY Series; July Premiere Date Revealed

Are you ready to face more galactic threats in Season 2 of The Ark? SYFY announced today that the hit series — co-created by showrunners Dean Devlin (Independence Day) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1) — will officially return with brand-new episodes on the evening of Wednesday, July 17 at 10/9c. In the meantime, you can stream all 12 episodes of the first season on Peacock right now!

How to Watch Catch up on The Ark on Peacock.

Set 100 years in the future, the show takes place aboard the Ark One, an interstellar vessel carrying humanity's last hope for survival. When an unforeseen accident kills off a large chunk of essential crew members, the remaining passengers must band together and complete the mission of finding, and colonizing, another habitable planet. "In Season 2, after the brave crew of Ark One reaches their destination and finds it uninhabitable, they must survive long enough to locate a new home for themselves and all the ships that follow," reads the official synopsis.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back into space with the crew of the Ark. SYFY continues to be an amazing partner and home for this series,” Devlin and Glassner said in a joint statement last year.

For More on The Ark:

'The Ark' writers 'went through so many iterations' of explosive Season 1 finale for new SYFY series

SYFY's ‘The Ark’ creators, stars dig into Season 1 finale cliffhanger & tease Season 2 plans

'The Ark' writer Rebecca Rosenberg on perspective as only woman in SYFY series' 4-person writers' room

“The success of The Ark is just another example of delivering on a promise to provide a wide spectrum of quality shows across our linear, cable and streaming portfolios,” added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Programming, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Heading into space with Dean and Jonathan has truly been a trip worth taking and we’re tremendously excited about how this otherworldly adventure will continue in Season 2.”

The ensemble cast features Christie Burke (Lt. Sharon Garnet), Richard Fleeshman (Lt. James Brice,), Reece Ritchie (Lt. Spencer Lane), Stacey Read (Alicia Nevins), and Ryan Adams (Angus Medford). Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson serve as executive producers with Devlin and Glassner. Jonathan English and Mark Franco are producers. The first season (comprised of 12 episodes) reached 6.5 million viewers across all platforms.

Check Out the First-Look Production Stills from The Ark Season 2

LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) and Angus Medford (Ryan Adams) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

LT. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) and Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) and Angus Medford (Ryan Adams) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) and Dr. Marsh (Jadran Malkovich) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

Kimi Joma (Diana Bermudez) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

The cast of The Ark appears in Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

The cast of The Ark appears in Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) and Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) and Eva Markovic (Tiana Upcheva) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

LT. James Brice (Richard Fleeshman) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

The cast of The Ark appears in Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

LT. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke), LT. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie), and Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) appear on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

Evelyn Maddox (Jelena Stupljanin) appears on The Ark Season 2. Photo: Aleksandar Letic/NBC

When Does The Ark Season 2 Premiere on SYFY? The Ark will return to SYFY for its second season on Wednesday, July 17 at 10/9c.

Want to catch up on the story so far? Season 1 of The Ark is now streaming on Peacock!