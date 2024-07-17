How to Watch Season 2 of SYFY's The Ark

The Ark is returning for an epic second season. Here's how to tune in.

It's finally time to board the Ark One yet again. SYFY's epic original sci-fi series The Ark returns for its second season tonight, promising new twists in the fight for survival as the crew of the titular ship work to ensure the future of humanity.

Set a century in the future, the series created by Jonathan Glassner and Dean Devlin began back in early 2023 as the story of a group of young crew members who wake from stasis to find catastrophe aboard their ship, the Ark One, one of several vessels sent to colonize a new home for humanity. Suddenly, what was supposed to be a straightforward ride to a new home planet becomes a struggle for food, life support, and completing the mission under some very compromised circumstances.

Now, Season 2 is here to add even more challenges for Lt. Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) and her plucky crew.

What can fans expect from Season 2? As the trailer for the new season revealed, the crew has resigned themselves to trying to find "a brighter future" after they've discovered their original target planet is no longer an option for colonization. But of course, searching for a new home is easier said than done, particularly when other Arks are now hailing them, new threats are out in space, and trust is at a premium.

How to Catch Up on The Ark Season 1

The second season of The Ark promises to be another massive sci-fi adventure with big ideas and bigger threats, but if you haven't caught up on the show yet, there's no need to worry. You can stream the entire first season on Peacock right now, then catch up with Season 2, debuting tonight on SYFY.

Catch the Season 2 premiere of The Ark Wednesday, July 17 at 10/9c on SYFY — and check out Peacock to stream all Season 1 episodes now.