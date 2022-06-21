Good News! ‘The Bad Guys’ will start streaming on Peacock July 1

The well-received animated feature, The Bad Guys, will be stealing its way onto Peacock starting in July.

The film, directed by animator Pierre Perifel and based on the popular children's books by Aaron Blabey, follows a crew of animal criminals led by none other than Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell) who try to break good despite numerous complications getting thrown in their way. In addition to Rockwell's Wolf, the group of bad guys includes Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), the irritable Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and the talented hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina).

The movie did well at the box office, and was critically praised for how its blending of 2D and 3D animation made it look different than other family-friendly animated features out there. It’s also gotten accolades from critics and general audiences alike for successfully taking the bank heist premise found in the Oceans movies as well as the vibe from Quentin Tarantino’s early films and spinning it into an animated feature that can be appreciated and enjoyed by all ages.

Starting July 1, The Bad Guys’ unique look and fun take on the heist movie premise is coming to your closest television screen via Peacock. What a great way to steal away a summer afternoon or evening!

And if you’re looking for other family-friendly animated features to watch before July gets here, don’t fret! Peacock has lots of other movies for you and the rest of your family to enjoy, including Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Minions, The Land Before Time, Shrek, Shrek 2, and Madagascar.