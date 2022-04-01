The best comics of March 2022: Captain Carter, a Batman/Superman team-up, new X-Men & more

Spring is here, and we've got plenty of good comics to go along with it. March brought several exciting new series from the Big Two and beyond this year, including a new Batman/Superman team-up book from an all-star creative team, a What If...? story given the expanded treatment, a new Mike Mignola sci-fi adventure, and more.

Plus, the return of one of the best horror comics of the 21st century so far, and the continuing saga of one of the most interesting exercises in worldbuilding on the stands right now.

So, from Marvel to DC to Image and more, let's look back at the best comics we read in March.

Captain Carter #1 (Marvel)

Photo: Marvel Comics

The breakout star of the first episode of Marvel's What If...? streaming series got her own miniseries this month from the creative team of writer Jamie McKelvie and artist Marika Cresta, and the results are so much more than a rehash of what you saw on Disney+. In this version of the story, Peggy Carter gets the same reawakening from the ice treatment as Steve Rogers, all the action is rooted firmly in the present day. That means Peggy, and the reader, must contend with an entirely different kind of culture clash, and Peggy must wake up to a world full of threats she doesn't recognize, but has to learn to see coming very quickly. It's sleek, it's funny, it's propulsive, and it's the start of something great.

Ghost Cage #1 (Image)

Photo: Image Comics

East of West co-creator Nick Dragotta returns, teaming up with co-writer Caleb Goellner (Rest Area 51) for this sci-fi odyssey that follows an unlikely pair into the heart of a potentially world-changing superstructure. The narrative propellant of this story is actually quite simple: An inventor who believes he's found the future of energy sends his new creation, Sam, into battle against the physical avatars of all other forms of popular energy production. It's a high-concept, manga-flavored journey that features page after gorgeous page of incredible world-building, fight choreography, and yes, intricate character work. It's unlike anything else you're going to find on the single-issue stands right now, so pick it up.

Immortal X-Men #1 (Marvel)

Photo: Marvel Comics

The X-Men are firmly in a new phase of existence right now in the wake of the Inferno event, and they're getting some fresh creative blood to help that phase along. This month that included the launch of this new series from writer Kieron Gillen (one of the best writers to ever take on Uncanny X-Men) and artist Lucas Werneck (The Trial of Magneto), which hits the ground running and never lets up. Unfolding primarily from the point-of-view of Mr. Sinister, this issue lays bare certain key secrets of the mutant life right now, then starts to disrupt them with wit, ambition, and style for days. It's a gem even if you haven't been keeping up with the X-books for two years, and I can't wait to read more of it.

Little Monsters #1 (Image)

Photo: Image Comics

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen team up for this story of young vampires living in a ruined city, and by extension a ruined world, doing their best to amuse themselves in a stagnated existence. Some of them believe the life they're leading now will never change, while others are convinced a mysterious figure will soon reunited with them. They're all wrong, because none of them have realized what's about to happen next. Featuring gorgeous black and white art from Nguyen, wonderful character work from Lemire, and a world that's easily to get lost in, this is yet another dynamite first issue from one of the best brains in comics.

Lunar Room #3 (Vault)

Photo: Vault Comics

If you haven't dug into Lunar Room from writer Danny Lore and artist Gio Sposito yet, I'm going to try and explain why you should without giving too much away. It's the story of an ex-werewolf (yes, ex-werewolf, which is as fascinating as it sounds) and enforcer who teams up with a mage who offers a path back to who she was, provided she helps him unlock his own path to who he wants to be. It's a tricky bargain for both of them, and as they navigate the complex underworld of the comic's universe, together and separately, they find it gets trickier by the day. I can't say enough about the world Lore and Sposito are building here, a world full of magic and humor and complex identities just trying to be who they feel they should be. It's a gem, and you should be reading it.

Radio Spaceman #1 (Dark Horse)

Photo: Dark Horse Comics

You know how some of the best Hellboy stories of all time are simply Mike Mignola taking his hero, pointing him at a weird thing, and then letting all hell break loose? Radio Spaceman, written by Mignola with art by Greg Hinkle, feels like that kind of story in the best way. It follows the title character, a weird mechanical astronaut adventurer, as he's simply turned loose on a problem on a distant planet that gets more complicated by the minute. Hinkle's art is stunning, the script feels like classic Mignola, and it's a blast from cover to cover.

Something Is Killing The Children #21 (BOOM! Studios)

Photo: BOOM! Studios

I'm not sure I knew how much I really missed Erica Slaughter until she turned up in my comics again this month. Since its launch, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's Something Is Killing The Children has remained one of the best horror books on the stands, and in its long-awaited return with a brand-new story and a brand-new monster, it's clear the series hasn't lost a step. This issue, which seems to stand almost completely alone from the first arc of the book, introduces a new town, a new cast of characters, and a terrifying new threat with the same depth and visual power the creative team brought to the very first issue. It's clear right away this comic is as good as it ever was, and I can't wait to follow where this new scary story leads.

Trial of the Amazons #1 (DC)

Photo: DC Comics

An all-star team of writers Vita Ayala, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Joelle Jones (who also handles art duties), and Stephanie Williams teams up with artists Laura Braga, Elena Casagrande, and Skylar Patridge for the first chapter of this epic story of Themyscira's entire status quo changing. A merging of the ongoing stories of Wonder Woman, Wonder Girl, and Nubia & The Amazons, Trial of the Amazons is not about an external force trying the Amazons, but about the Amazons testing themselves in the face of changes to their understanding of the world and each other. Each major character has a firm voice, each part of Amazonian society has a place, and the struggle this first issue sets up is both weighty and fun to read about. A thrilling event is emerging, and it's worth getting in on the ground floor.

We Live: Age of the Palladions #1 (Black and White) (AfterShock)

Photo: AfterShock Comics

The second chapter of the We Live saga arrived this month, revealing that brothers and collaborators Roy and Inaki Miranda have been very busy indeed. The first phase of this story, which arrived in 2020 as one of the best comics of that year, worked firmly as a post-apocalyptic survival drama. Now, all the dynamics that story set up still have a place, but they have metamorphed into a superhero epic, complete with gorgeous new design work, jaw-dropping action, and a two-pronged story approach (this is not one first issue, but two working in concert) that deepends the entire experience. Two years later, We Live is still one of the best sci-fi books on the stands.

World's Finest #1 (DC)

Photo: DC Comics

You had to know a Batman/Superman team-up that was also a team-up of the writing talents of Mark Waid and the art of Dan Mora was going to be something special. A new look at the most famous friendship in comics, World's Finest catapults readers headlong into an adventure in the skies of Metropolis, as Batman and Superman (and Robin, he wants to make sure you don't forget him) face an unlikely pair of villains with a mysterious third foe watching from the shadows. Whether it's flashing back to one of their earliest team-ups or throwing them into challenges that only some surprising special guests can solve, this comic has two things going for it on every page. There's Waid's knack for timeless superhero adventures stories, and there's Mora's incredible art, which gets better and more expressive with each new title he takes on. This is pure superhero joy.