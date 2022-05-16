'The Boys': Homelander's lost his mind & Soldier Boy arrives in full trailer for Season 3

Since its debut in 2019, The Boys has remained one of the wildest superhero thrill rides out there. Now a new trailer is here ahead of Season 3's arrival on Amazon Prime Video, and it looks like things are primed to get even wilder.

The third season of the superhero hit, created by Eric Kripke and based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, aims to pick up with much of the fallout from Season 2 still underway. The Boys are no longer fugitives, and Butcher (Karl Urban) in particular is doing his best to say on the straight and narrow, in part so he can spend time with his late wife's super-powered son. Meanwhile, at Vought, things are progressing pretty much as they always have now that Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) has pulled back on his bigger plans for Compound V. But something is still very wrong with Homelander (Antony Starr), who's gone on a media tour to clean up his public image, but can't seem to shake the impression that he's growing increasingly unhinged.

As the Homelander problem gets bigger, it's up to Starlight (Erin Moriarty) to try and organize some resistance from within Vought, while Butcher agrees to bring The Boys out of retirement. Making things far more complicated is the arrival of Soldier Boy (played by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles), a hero from the past who might just be worse than Homelander. He also has some real John Walker vibes, for those who have watched Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Check out the trailer below, and remember that this is The Boys, so there's some NSFW language (and a whole lot of blood and gore) ahead.

As usual with The Boys, there are a lot of moving parts to look at in this trailer. Obviously the debut of Soldier Boy is one of the biggest moments to look forward to in Season 3, but there's also the added twist that The Boys themselves will get access to powers via a serum that grants them the ability to be Supes for 24 hours. Butcher's happy to take that on as a means of leveling the playing field, but it sounds like the others aren't so sure. Plus, Hughie (Jack Quaid) still doesn't seem to be aware that he's working for a secret Supe congresswoman who's in Vought's pocket, The Deep (Chace Crawford) still seems to be on the outs, and it looks like some version of Black Noir did manage to survive his tree nut allergy issue at the end of last season.

All this and more will unfold in diabolical fashion when The Boys returns for its third season June 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

