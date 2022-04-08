The Boys' Chace Crawford jokes Season 3 pushes The Deep so far he's kinda worried about his career

The Boys will apparently go off "The Deep" end in its third season, particularly where Chace Crawford's character is concerned. That's saying quite a lot, considering how the Aquaman-inspired member (or rather, ex-member) of The Seven started having conversations with his own gills (voiced by Patton Oswalt, of course) and joined a Fresca-loving cult in Season 2 of the hit Amazon TV show.

Sitting down with fellow cast members Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) at this year's SXSW, Crawford described the new season, which debuts this summer, as "weird." The scripts were so bonkers, in fact, that the actor started to worry about the future of his own career. "You sent me a text message — and I'll have to go find it — but I think it was something like, 'I don't know how I'm gonna be able to work after this,'" Ackles recalled during the conversation hosted by Entertainment Weekly.

Crawford was obviously joking (at least we hope he was), but the text message serves as a testament to how off-the-rails The Boys can get when it's firing on all cylinders.

Ackles went on to describe himself as the "the new kid on the block, but pretending to be the old guy who's been there the longest," referring to Soldier Boy's reputation as Vought's first superhero and an antiquated relic from the World War II era. "That was cool, but interesting and unique," he continued. "It also brought an interesting dynamic with the other Supes, having grandpa show up, so-to-speak. And it definitely lends itself to some odd scenes and dialogue."

Amazon premiered the first trailer for Season 3 last month, with much attention paid to the fact that Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) apparently gains super-powers, effectively turning into the very thing he hates most in the world. His personal crusade to exact revenge against Homelander (Antony Starr) hasn't exactly gone to plan thus far, which means it's time to fight Compound V with more Compound V.

"That's the dilemma: does Butcher become a superhero or a super-villain?" mused Urban during another EW pair-up with Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk) and Karen Fukuhara (Kimiko). "In order to defeat the monster, do you become a monster? I think that one of the cool things about this season is that ... every character is faced with that choice. How far are they willing to go? What line are they willing to cross in order to achieve what they want to achieve? It creates a conflict and it's fun to see who actually ends up on whose side."

We'll get to see just how crazy things get when the first three episodes of the new season land on Prime Video Friday, June 3.