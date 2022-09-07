'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty fires back at misogynistic Starlight haters: 'I do feel dehumanized'

The Boys star Erin Moriarty has officially made her thoughts clear on the misogynistic hate directed at the character of Annie January/Starlight and by extension, herself throughout her tenure on the hit Amazon series. "I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed," the actress wrote on Instagram Tuesday evening.

"I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up - we change & evolve mentally AND physically)." Moriarty underscored the post by sharing an article penned by The Boys fan account, @butcherscanary, which shined a light on the constant "hypercriticism and speculation" that only seems to be directed at a female member of the cast.

"This does break my heart," Moriarty continued. "I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and ... everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours. This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive."

Boys and non-Boys cast members like Helen Hunt, Michael Cudlitz, PJ Byrne, Pedro Pascal, Nathan Mitchell, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Bonnie Wright, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr were among the actors to show their unwavering support in the comments.

"Support you and what you say here 100 percent," wrote Starr, who plays the villainous Homelander. "Well put. Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining."

"Love you Erin," added Quaid, who plays Annie's boyfriend, Hughie Campbell. "We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back."

Showrunner Eric Kripke didn't mince words in the Twitter post below:

Hi trolls! One, this is literally the opposite of the show's fucking message. Two, you're causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can't be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, fuck off to the sun & don't watch #TheBoys, we don't want you. #TheBoysTV https://t.co/ZQmRlljyS6 — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 7, 2022

Seasons 1-3 of The Boys are now available to stream on Prime Video along with the animated Diabolical anthology. A fourth season is currently in production, as is a college-based spinoff entitled Gen V. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Susan Heyward, and Valorie Curry are among the new faces confirmed to appear in Season 4.

