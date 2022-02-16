'The Boys Presents: Diabolical' teases Homelander origin story in full trailer for animated spinoff

All eight episodes of the animated anthology drop on Prime Video Friday, March 4.

All hell breaks loose in the official trailer for The Boys Presents: Diabolical. Arriving on Prime Video Friday, March 4, the animated anthology will present eight separate tales told within the subversive superhero universe overseen by showrunner Eric Kripke.

It'll be just the thing to tide fans over until Season 3 of the mothership series debuts this summer. Each episode will run for 12-14 minutes and showcase different animation and comedy styles from the likes of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, Awkwafina, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, Justin Roiland, and even the creator of the original Boys comic, Garth Ennis. In fact, his episode is an homage to the beloved source material, featuring depictions of Butcher and Hughie that are more in line with the illustrations of co-creator Darick Robertson.

The trailer also hints at an exploration of Homelander's tumultuous childhood, promises the arrival of Groundhawk (a super with hammers for hands voiced by Futurama alum John DiMaggio), and gives us a version of Hughie voiced by Simon Pegg (the look of the character in the Dynamite-published comics was actually based on him), and so much more anarchy that can barely be put into words.

Check it out below:

The seriously stacked voice cast also includes:

Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, Youn Yuh Jung, Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams, and Jenny Yokobori.

Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina serve as executive producers.

Head below for a quick rundown of all eight episodes:

“Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic.

“I'm Your Pusher”

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

“Boyd in 3D”

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

“BFFs”

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

“Nubian vs Nubian”

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

“John and Sun-Hee”

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

“One Plus One Equals Two”

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.

