Welcome to ‘Gen V’: Amazon reveals title, first tease for ‘The Boys’ spinoff

If you thought The Boys’ adult superheroes behaved like spoiled kids, just wait ’til actual spoiled kids get their Compound V-juiced hands on an Amazon show of their own. Fresh off the main series' bonkers, recently-aired Season 3 finale, the streamer has just revealed the official title for its upcoming spinoff series featuring college-aged Supes, along with a fun early tease from the ensemble cast of what’s in store.

Gen V is the name of the upcoming spinoff, which follows the chaotic exploits of the lucky young adults hand-picked by Vought International to attend the world’s only university for V-powered heroes. First teased all the way back in fall of 2020, the show’s big name reveal was accompanied this week by some face time with the cast, who hit up Twitter with a video message sharing enthused early impressions of what The Boys’ built-in legion of streaming fans can expect. You can check it out here.

Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch. pic.twitter.com/OOKjjqb87y — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 15, 2022

Basically, Gen V sounds exactly like what you'd hope for: Take Homelander’s dangerously unbalanced mood swings and The Deep’s libidinous appetite for weird, watery sex, toss in a little of Black Noir’s late-stage gift for pouty psychedelic fantasy, and then crank the whole mixture up to 11 inside the volatile minds and bodies of energized teens. In other words, as cast member Maddie Phillips says in the clip, expect “lots of hormones, and drama, and mystery.”

“Its got everything The Boys has — the intensity, the grit, the humor,” Gen V star Asa Germann teases, while costar Chance Perdomo keeps it refreshingly simple: “It’s f***ed up; you’re gonna like it!” Believe us — after seeing what the grown-ups manage to get up to in Season 3’s “Herogasm” episode, we don’t doubt that for a second.

Though Amazon hasn’t yet revealed any Gen V character names (let alone which part each actor will be playing), the spinoff aims to carry over all the gory, gonzo comedic DNA of its smash-hit comics-based predecessor. It’s an “irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities,” Amazon’s synopsis teases. “It’s part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

Hailing from the same key creative team that’s driven the main series to the top of Amazon’s watch list, Gen V is being led by The Boys development mastermind Eric Kripke, and counts series executive producing veterans Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and original comic book creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson among its seasoned stable of EPs. Via Variety, the show is being produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.

Gen V hasn’t been tagged with a premiere date yet, but features a sizable cast including Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, Marco Pigossi, London Thor, and Derek Luh, along with Germann, Perdomo, and Phillips. Along with The Boys and animated spinoff The Boys Presents: Diabolical — both of which are now streaming — the new live-action series marks the third show from the expanding franchise to land at Amazon.