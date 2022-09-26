'The Boys' Season 3 gag reel has cursing, laughing, dancing and (yes) some literal gagging

Usually, a good gag reel doesn't include literal gagging, but just like Amazon's The Boys has put a whole new spin on superheroes, the show's Season 3 bloopers vid is putting a whole new spin on gag reels.

About halfway through the new clip released today by Prime Video, Erin Moriarty's Annie January/Starlight is seen taking a far-too hefty pull of what appears to be a White Claw, and then having a hard time keeping it down. Trust us, we get it.

As you'd expect, the clip also features blooping good times had by the rest of the cast as well. There's Dominique McElligott's Queen Maeve getting surprised by Nathan Mitchell's Black Noir and letting out a very un-Maeve-like squeal; Jessie T. Usher's A-Train experiencing the "longest hug on TV"; Antony Starr's Homelander and Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy forgetting the next move of a well-choreographed fight scene; and Jack Quaid's Hugh "Hughie" Campbell Jr. throwing out a line specifically for the gag reel, just to name a few.

RELATED: James Gunn drops Peacemaker’s 9-minute gag reel, and the bloopers are even funnier than the show

Of course, this being The Boys, there's also plenty of stank faces, crude hand gestures, and spontaneous laughter as well. In short, it's just a nice reminder that we've missed our super-powered and poorly moraled friends from the show, and we can't wait to see them again in action soon.

After originally debuting between June 3 – July 8 of this year, all eight episodes of Season 3 are currently there for the super bingeing on Prime Video. The show was created by Supernatural vet Eric Kripke, and based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. A fourth season is currently in development, and promises to add some brand new diabolical supes into the fold.

Looking for more sci-fi TV? Check out shows like Resident Alien, Brave New World, Project Blue Book, Eureka, Heroes, Intergalactic, and more streaming now on Peacock.