'The Boys' adds 2 new supes for Season 4, ups Homelander's super-son to series regular

Looking for some DIABOLICAL news this morning, folks?! Amazon has you covered with some fresh casting news for The Boys ahead of the show's hotly-anticipated fourth season. Prime Video confirmed that Cameron Crovetti (who plays Homelander's unstable, superpowered son, Ryan) has been upped to a series regular ahead of the next installment.

Not much of a shocker there, as the Season 3 finale set up the dangerous father-son duo as a major threat to Butcher, Hughie, and the rest of our heroes. Season 4 will also introduce two new Supes — Sister Sage and Firecracker — played by Susan Heyward (Orange is the New Black) and Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol), respectively. Neither character appears in the original comics co-created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

"These new Supes are some of the best and craziest ever written for The Boys," showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke promised on Twitter. "You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY, YOU GUYS."

Check out the announcement below:

Some S4 supe news for ya. Join us congratulating our favorite lad Cameron Crovetti on his promotion to series regular, and give a warm Boys family welcome to @susanheyward as Sister Sage and @valoriecurry as Firecracker. pic.twitter.com/mgFQLx8IBs — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) August 1, 2022

These new Supes are some of the best & craziest ever written for #TheBoys. You are going to love them. And by love, I mean be absolutely horrified & a tiny bit nauseous. WELCOME TO THE FAMILY YOU GUYS. #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo @SPTV https://t.co/Pa9qMBFqwt — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) August 1, 2022

Speaking to Variety last month, Eric Kripke talked about how The Seven is in desperate need of fresh blood, which has become something of a running gag since Translucent exploded all the way back in Season 1. "I think that’s going to be one of the exciting new introductions in the next season," he said. "New members have to come in, members that are sympathetic to Homelander’s batsh** crazy cause. So he has to really stack the deck with allies now that he has the ability to make those decisions."

The first three seasons of The Boys are now available to stream on Prime Video alongside the animated anthology, Diabolical. Gen V — a spinoff centered around a Vought-sponsored university for up-and-coming superheroes — is currently in production and expected to bow ahead of Season 4.

