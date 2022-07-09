'The Boys': Karl Urban on Butcher's 'next move' following his abuse of Compound V in Season 3

Last month, Amazon picked up The Boys for a fourth season on Prime Video. With the Season 3 finale, "The Instant White-Hot Wild," now streaming on the platform, audiences have a much better idea of where the story is headed from here. If you've seen the latest episode, then you know that things aren't exactly looking up for our protagonists, who just can't seem to catch a break in their eternal struggle against superhero-kind.

One character in particular received a bit of shocking medical news related to their wanton usage of the highly volatile Compound V24, which grants mortal humans superhuman abilities for a temporary amount of time. While incredibly helpful in the crusade to bring down an out-of-control Homelander (Antony Starr), the Vought-produced serum turned out to be much more dangerous than anyone could have possibly imagined.

**SPOILER WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for The Boys' Season 3 finale!**

Still here? Okay, let's talk about Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the revelation that he's only got between 12-18 months left to live as a result of a V24 overdose. Of course, he won't be confiding in his fellow teammates, but maybe he can use his remaining time to sway young Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) away from the influence of Homelander, his sociopathic father who is only too happy to laser beam his critics in full view of the public. There's also the issue of head-popping Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) being nominated for the role of Vice President in the upcoming election. Yeah, we'd say Butcher certainly has his work cut out for him before he kicks the bucket.

"His next move is to not go spending all his shekels ‘cause he might not be around so much longer," Urban said, half-jokingly, during a Zoom chat with SYFY WIRE ahead of the Season 3 premiere. "I don’t know, I don’t have a crystal ball and I certainly wouldn’t want to anticipate the journey of where it goes from here. But I think one of the sheer joys of working on this show is every time you open a script, you’re always surprised and shocked and delighted by what you find. I think as much as an audience can’t wait to tune into see where these characters are going, we as actors feel the same way every time we receive a new script. It’s always a delight and it’s such a privilege to be a part of the show."

All eight episodes of The Boys Season 3 are now available to stream on Prime Video along with the first two seasons and the Diabolical anthology.

A live-action spinoff centered around a Vought-sponsored university for up-and-coming Supes is now in production, with a cast comprised of Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Chance Perdomo (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lizze Broadway (The Rookie), Maddie Phillips (Supernatural), London Thor (Shameless), Derek Luh (Shining Vale), Asa Germann (Caviar), and Shelley Conn (Good Omens).

