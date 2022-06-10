’The Boys’ renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, and we can't wait to see what they blow up next

The Boys are back (or at least will be back) in town next year, as Prime Video has renewed the hit, R-rated superhero series for a fourth season.

Variety reports Amazon has officially pulled the trigger on plans for Season 4, with the show coming off its bloody, shocking Season 3 premiere earlier this month. According to the streamer, the show has already grown its audience by 17 percent this year when compared to Season 2 (where most long-running shows typically shed viewers the longer they’re on the air), and viewership has reportedly increased a mind-boggling 234 percent when compared to Season 1.

We’d think Butcher might finally be able to afford a jacket without duct tape on it, at this rate.

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more,” producer Eric Kripke said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

With Season 3 promising some of the wildest moments (and biggest cameos) for a show that’s never been afraid to push boundaries — then push them a bit further — it’s great to see the studio get things rolling early for the next batch of episodes. Critics have also been raving about Season 3 (we can also confirm it only gets better as the season goes along), and there seems to be plenty of fertile story left to mine. Season 3 is introducing Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) as a Captain America-esque hero Soldier Boy, who might just be the team’s only hope to stop Homelander.



Along with Season 4 of the flagship series, Amazon has a spinoff series already in production (the untitled project is set at Vought’s college for young superheroes) and dropped the animated anthology Diabolical to fill the long gap between Seasons 2-3. It seems we’re just at the start of the burgeoning Boys-verse. There are also rumblings of a few more spinoffs in the works, though it's still early for those.

The Boys is based on the cult hit comic book of the same name by creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and borrows many of the key themes and beats from the comic (while also putting its own spin on the story along the way).

New episodes of The Boys Season 3 are rolling out every Friday on Prime Video, with the season finale set for July 8.

Looking for more bloody thrills? Check out Season 1 of SYFY and USA’s Chucky on Peacock, with Season 2 set to arrive this fall.