Head back to the Stone Age with the trailer for Season 2 of Peacock's 'The Croods: Family Tree'

The Croods are back, and family bonding time is about to get a little more dangerous.

The Croods universe just keeps expanding.

Back in 2020, after the success of the first film and the animated prequel series Dawn of the Croods, we got the sequel film The Croods: A New Age, which introduced us to the more evolved Betterman family and forged new bonds for the title cave people. Then, last year, the story of the Croods and the Bettermans grew with The Croods: Family Tree, a sequel series that explores the dynamic of the two families as they share the same treehouse. Now, Family Tree is about to get a whole new set of adventures.

Peacock has dropped the official trailer for the second season of Family Tree, featuring a whole host of new (and dangerous) adventures for the Croods and the Bettermans. As always, the Croods are just doing their best to survive in the Stone Age while also forging some lasting family bonds. That means Grug will take his daughters out for a special day of adventures, while Thunk stays home and decides to create some new drama of his own.

Meanwhile, the always-unpredictable Gran is out to forge some competitive spirit when she decides the ladies need a new queen for their club known as the Thunder Sisters. As you might expect if you know this franchise even a little bit, it all kinda goes off the rails. Check out the trailer below.

Because Family Tree is designed for young viewers, there's not necessarily a major overarching plot in the trailer. What it does have, though, is plenty of fun design work, particularly when it comes to the almost magical creatures that populate the Croods universe. Whether we're talking about bright blue monkeys or hot pink sharks, the Croods and the Bettermans will have their work cut out for them when it comes to surviving this season with their sanity intact.

The Croods: Family Tree returns for Season 2 on Peacock and Hulu April 5.