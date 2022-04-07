The CW sets finale dates for 'Superman & Lois' and 'The Flash,' announces summer premieres

Don't touch that dial! The CW has lined up a robust slate of programming for Summer 2022.

The CW's 2022 parade of Arrowverse content will begin to wind down between early May and late June via a slew of season finales, the network announced Thursday. Naomi, the newest DC effort to grace The CW lineup, leads the charge with a two-episode conclusion to its debut season on Tuesday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET. Superman & Lois and The Flash are set to follow, wrapping up their second and eighth seasons on Tuesday, June 21 and Wednesday, June 29 respectively (both episodes air at 8 p.m. ET).

Check out the full finale schedule (per TVLine) below:

TUESDAY, MAY 10

8 p.m. EST Naomi Season 1 finale (back-to-back episodes)

MONDAY, MAY 23

8 p.m. EST All American Season 4 finale

9 p.m. EST All American: Homecoming Season 1 finale

THURSDAY, MAY 26

9 p.m. EST Legacies Season 4 finale

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

8 p.m. EST Charmed Season 4 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15

9 p.m. EST Kung Fu Season 2 finale

TUESDAY, JUNE 21

8pm EST Superman & Lois Season 2 finale

THURSDAY, JUNE 23

8 p.m. EST Walker Season 2 finale

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29

8 p.m. EST The Flash Season 8 finale

Superman & Lois and The Flash were recently renewed for third and ninth outings, while viewers are still waiting to hear about the fates of Naomi and Legends of Tomorrow. Riverdale (Season 7), Walker (Season 3), Kung Fu (Season 3), Nancy Drew (Season 4), All American (Season 5), Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 9), Masters of Illusion (Season 9), and World's Funniest Animals (Season 3) were also picked up for the 2022-23 season.

“As we prepare for the 2022-23 season, these scripted series, along with the alternative series we renewed earlier, will serve as the start of a solid foundation utilizing some of our most-watched series for us to build on for next year and beyond,” Mark Pedowitz, network chairman and CEO, said at the time. “These dramas are also important to our overall digital strategy, as they are some of our most-streamed and socially-engaged programming, and we look forward to adding more new and returning series to help strengthen and expand our multiplatform footprint.”

In addition, pilots were green-lit for Gotham Knights, a Supernatural prequel, and a female-led reboot of Zorro.

The network's official summer block kicks off in early June with genre offerings like the third season of Wellington Paranormal (a spinoff of the What We Do in the Shadows film) the fourth season of Roswell, New Mexico, and new episodes of Mysteries Decoded.

See below for the summer itinerary:

THURSDAY, JUNE 2

8 p.m. EST Walker (Original Episode)

9 p.m. EST Coroner (Season 4 Premiere)

MONDAY, JUNE 6

8 p.m. EST Roswell, New Mexico (Season Premiere)

9 p.m. EST In the Dark (Season 4 premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22

8 p.m. EST The Flash (Original Episode)

9 p.m. EST Wellington Paranormal (Season Premiere)

9:30 p.m. EST Wellington Paranormal (Original Episode)

THURSDAY, JUNE 30

8 p.m. EST Devils (Season 2 Premiere)

9 p.m. EST Coroner (Original Episode)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 6

8 p.m. EST Mysteries Decoded (Season Premiere)

9 p.m. EST Wellington Paranormal (Original Episode)

9:30 p.m. EST Wellington Paranormal (Encore Episode)