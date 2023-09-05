The Exorcist: Believer Throws Back To Regan's Possession in Latest Terrifying Trailer

Will Chris MacNeil meet her doom in The Exorcist: Believer?

The latest spine-tingling trailer for director David Gordon Green's soft reboot of the iconic horror franchise seems to hint at an ominous fate the character (played by Ellen Burstyn for the first time in half a century). "What you're doing here is dangerous," someone warns in the latest batch of demonic footage. "People have died on both sides of possession."

Still, Chris is not the helpless and woebegone mother she once was. Since Regan's bout with the dreaded Pazuzu back in 1973, she's become something of an expert on hellish entities looking to take up residence inside the bodies of the innocent.

Indeed, Chris is probably the only person who can save the day when a desperate father by the name of Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom Jr.) asks for her help in saving his daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett), and her best friend, Katherine (Olivia O’Neill). For one thing, she knows that it'll take several religious rituals — not just those of the Catholic Church — to defeat the demons. "I couldn’t wrap my head around a one-philosophy type of Exorcist movie,” Green explained during an interview with The Wrap.

"I wanted to open it up to otherworldly perspectives, including skepticism and atheism and conversations that I think are very valuable, if not essential in today’s culture," he added while speaking to LRM Online. "Being able to open that up, I was thinking, well, how do you get to infuse all these religious spiritual elements into the movie? Then as I was doing my research on all of these things, so many of these things, I stumbled upon the idea of synchronized possession, and how, not very often, but on occasion there will be even one demon that is possessing multiple physical bodies."

Watch the latest trailer for The Exorcist: Believer below

Who else stars in The Exorcist: Believer?

The Exorcist: Believer also features Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale, Hereditary) as a nurse and next-door neighbor of Victor and Angela. “She’s brought in for a medical perspective,” Green told Empire.

Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) round out the cast as Angela's parents.

When will The Exorcist: Believer be released?

David Gordon Green shares final screenplay credit with Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray). Inspired by characters created by William Peter Blatty, the screenplay is based off a story Green conceived alongside his Halloween trilogy collaborators — Scott Teems and Danny McBride. Green and McBride serve as executive producers on Believer with Stephanie Allain, Ryan Turek, and Atilla Yücer. Jason Blum, David Robinson, and James G. Robinson are producers.

Rated R for "some violent content, disturbing images, language and sexual references," The Exorcist: Believer exclusively heads for the big screen Friday, October 6.

The film was recently *ahem* exorcised out of its original Friday the 13th release date by none other than Taylor Swift.

