Who better to coach the latest generation on how to comport yourself while possessed by Pazuzu?

Linda Blair Doesn’t Star In The New Exorcist Movie - But She Did Help Out For Long-Awaited Sequel

Who better to coach a new generation on how to act when you're possessed by Pazuzu than Linda Blair herself?

The actress who played Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist and its wild 1977 sequel doesn't appear in the upcoming reboot — subtitled Believer (out in theaters everywhere this October) — but she did serve as a technical advisor, the film's director, co-writer, and executive producer David Gordon Green revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Is Linda Blair in The Exorcist: Believer? No, though she did help out the project as a technical advisor.

"She helped us bring excellent performances out of young actresses," he said. "It was really valuable having a relationship with her and being able to get her as a part of this conversation."

Those young actresses are Lidya Jewett and Olivia Marcum, playing Angela and Katherine, a pair of best friends who begin to act strangely after they go missing in the woods for three days. In an effort to free the girls from the evil entity using their bodies as meat puppets to spew blasphemy and pea soup, Angela's father, widower Victor Fielding (Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr.), seeks out the world's foremost authority on demonic possession: Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn reprising the character for the first time in half a century).

Since the events of the 1973 original, Chris has written a tell-all book about what happened to her daughter and knows that the only way to vanquish a demon is to utilize several religious tricks of the trade. "[She] became a bit of an expert," Green explained to EW. "Not an exorcist herself, but renowned for the books that she's written."

While Regan doesn't make a physical appearance in the new movie (perhaps they're saving her for one of the two confirmed sequels?), Green promised that Believer "alludes to her character in a number of ways." As you may have noticed already, the first trailer contains a photo of young Blair, though the internet has already been quick to point out that the image was used in the promotional artwork for the 1975 TV movie Sarah T. – Portrait of a Teenage Alcoholic, which also starred a pre-Star Wars Mark Hamill.

We'll see how well Blair's young protégées fare once The Exorcist: Believer officially hits the big screen Friday, Oct. 13 by way of Universal Pictures and Blumhouse. A sequel — officially titled The Exorcist: Deceiver — is tentatively slated to open on April 18, 2025, Variety confirms. The title and release date (tentative or otherwise) for the third movie have not been announced yet.

