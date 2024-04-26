The Fall Guy: Watch Ryan Gosling & His Lookalike Stuntmen Sing Journey in Carpool Karaoke Video

Stuntmen can do more than just set themselves on fire and jump of buildings. They can also sing!

Move over, James Corden — there's a new Carpool Karaoke crew in town!

Ryan Gosling and his identical trio of The Fall Guy stunt doubles prove they can do more than just act, jump off buildings, and set themselves on fire as they belt out Journey's "Any Way You Want It" (the classic song has been used in much of the movie's marketing materials) in a hilarious new video released by Universal Pictures.

Clocking in at three minutes, the breezy vignette sees Gosling cruising around what appears to be a movie backlot alongside badass stunt professionals Logan Holladay (recent breaker of a world record), Ben Jenkin, and Troy Brown. Of course, they're all sporting matching Fall Guy jackets and the same type of scruffy beard Gosling showcases in the film.

Watch Ryan Gosling & His Fall Guy Stunt Doubles Sing Carpool Karaoke

What is The Fall Guy About?

Loosely adapted from the TV series of the same name that ran from 1981 to 1986, The Fall Guy centers around veteran stuntman Colt Seavers (Gosling), who decides to get out of the Hollywood rat race after an on-set accident nearly ends his career. He's brought back into the filmmaking fold by his ex-girlfriend, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), a director trying to keep her latest multi-million dollar production together when her leading man, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), mysteriously vanishes. Colt agrees to find the missing A-lister, totally unaware that accepting the job means wading into a dangerous criminal conspiracy.

Winston Duke (stunt coordinator Dan Tucker), Hannah Waddingham (producer Gail Meyer), and Stephanie Hsu (Tom Ryder's assistant, Alma Milan) round out the main cast. Lee Majors, who played Seavers on the small screen, is confirmed to make a cameo appearance, though we don't have any specific intel on his character at the moment.

Drew Pearce — who previously worked with director David Leitch on Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — wrote the screenplay and is an executive producer with Geoff Shaevitz and the late Glen A. Larson (creator of the original show). Leitch and his wife, Kelly McCormick, produced the film under their 87North banner. Gosling and Guymon Casady are also producers.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson in 'The Fall Guy', directed by David Leitch. Photo: Eric Laciste/Universal Pictures

When Does The Fall Guy Open in Theaters?

Following its world premiere at SXSW last month, The Fall Guy will officially hit the big screen next Friday — May 3. Click here to pick up tickets!

The film currently holds a fresh score of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the consensus reading: "With action, comedy, romance, and a pair of marvelously matched stars, The Fall Guy might be the rare mainstream movie with something to entertain everyone."