We're finally getting a new Arrowverse crossover, it's just coming to DC Comics instead of The CW

Ever since the premiere of Arrow on The CW nearly a decade ago, many of the most prominent characters from the pages of DC Comics have enjoyed an ever-expanding life on the small-screen thanks to what fans have dubbed The Arrowverse, a roster of shows that's swelled to include The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and more.

Now, those heroes are heading back to the comics that inspired them for a new six-issue event set in the universe they inhabit on television every week. DC announced Friday that this spring will bring the launch of Earth-Prime, a new miniseries starring the heroes of the various DC-inspired TV series, featuring talent direct from CW writers rooms. Every issue will be canonical with the rest of the Arrowverse continuity, so if you're following the shows, you'll learn some new story details in these pages.

Each of the first five issues of Earth-Prime, which will release twice a month beginning in April, will spotlight a different CW hero, before the characters all cross over for a sixth issue finale. Issue #1 will feature the first costumed comics appearance of Batwoman star Ryan Wilder (who previously appeared, in street clothes, in an issue of Batgirl), while issue #2 will spotlight the title characters of Superman & Lois.

Photo: DC Comics

For the Batwoman story in Earth-Prime #1, Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson and Batwoman star Camrus Johnson (Luke Fox) will team up to script a story that follows Ryan Wilder as she battles an ever-increasing roster of Gotham City villains who've gotten their hands on Batman's tech. The story will feature art by DC favorite Clayton Henry, and will include the first Arrowverse appearance of classic Batman villain Clayface.

Photo: DC Comics

In Earth-Prime #2, Superman & Lois writers Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison and Andrew Wong will team with legendary artists Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund to tell the story of Lois and Clark's first wedding anniversary, and the trouble they run into as they're just trying to celebrate. Plus, for Superman & Lois canon devotees, the issue will reveal the origins of the dark Superman who emerged from John Henry Irons' world.

Later issues of Earth-Prime fill feature characters and talent from the likes of The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Stargirl, before they all team up for the big finale. Plus, each issue will include extra features contributed by Arrowverse cast members, and photo variant covers spotlight the shows.

It all begins April 5 with the launch of Earth-Prime #1.