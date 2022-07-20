'The Munsters' latest trailer shows off 'strangest love story ever told,' reveals Blu-ray & digital release

What if your daughter wanted to marry a monster? You’d probably object, right? Well, what if you were a monster yourself? Not so clear cut, is it?

Actually, in the stylish and vibrant new trailer for Rob Zombie’s The Munsters, at least one monstrous father, The Count (Daniel Roebuck), has objections either way. Because sorry, but Herman (Jeff Daniel Phillips), “a seven-foot-tall, green experiment with a heart of gold,” according to the press release, is just not good enough for his little girl, Lily (Sheri Moon Zombie), “just your typical 150-year-old, lovelorn vampire looking for the man of her nightmares.”

Hey, you don’t get “the strangest love story ever told” without a little conflict.

As you can see in the trailer, Zombie’s unique but reverent take on the beloved ‘60s family sitcom, The Munsters, will be available Sept. 27 to own as a Collector’s Edition on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Universal 1440 Entertainment. Per the release, “The Munsters Collector’s Edition is filled with over an hour of exclusive content including unseen behind-the-scenes footage with writer and director Rob Zombie and cast as well as feature commentary with Rob Zombie, taking viewers deeper into this hauntingly sidesplitting adventure and the kooky undead family, just in time for Halloween.”

Check out the new trailer below:

As the trailer makes clear, the basic plot follows Herman and Lily’s wild and crazy courtship, which takes them on a “hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.”

Yes, contrary to perhaps the horror offerings we’re used to seeing from Zombie – including 3 From Hell, House of 1000 Corpses, and The Devil’s Rejects – his origin story for everybody’s favorite monster family is “packed with zany humor, larger-than-life characters, and a groovy 60’s vibe.”

Alongside the three leads, the film also stars Richard Brake, Jorge Garcia, Sylvester McCoy, Catherine Schell, Tomas Boykin, and Cassandra Peterson (aka Elvira: Mistress of the Dark), as well as special guest appearances by original The Munsters cast members Butch Patrick and Pat Priest.

Available to own on Digital, Blu-ray & DVD on Sept. 27, the The Munsters Collector’s Edition features the following extras:

Exclusive Bonus Features on Blu-ray and DVD:

The Munsters: Return To Mockingbird Lane – From the mind of Rob Zombie, this hour-long look behind the scenes of The Munsters gives an intimate window into his filmmaking process. Watch as he weaves his way through the production and collaborates with a dedicated team to bring his unique vision to life.

Feature Commentary With Director/Writer/Producer Rob Zombie

Looking to relive some of that original Munsters magic? Head on over to Peacock and stream away!