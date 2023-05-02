'The Office' fan favorite Rainn Wilson on what he's heard (or hasn't) about 'Galaxy Quest' revival

News that a TV series based on the 1999 sci-fi film Galaxy Quest is in the works has fans on the hunt for more info. And while Rainn Wilson, who played a "supporting alien" named Lahnk in the classic flick, doesn't have many answers, he's open to a role on the show and has some thoughts on what should happen with his former co-star Tim Allen's character.

Excitement around an upcoming series has been at a high since The Hollywood Reporter wrote last month that Paramount+ and Paramount Television Studios have joined forces for an adaption of the movie, which spoofed sci-fi films and series like Star Trek, as well as the conventions (and fans) that surround them. The outlet reported that the series is in the very early stages of development. Attempts to revive the film in the past, including for a project for Amazon, have thus far not panned out.

“Every, about six years, there’s a Galaxy Quest TV series or a sequel or something like that," Wilson — who played fan favorite Dwight Schrute on NBC's The Office for years — recently told Gizmodo's subsite io9. "I know there’s been a lot of behind the scenes battles between the writers and the producers and the rights-holders, etc. So, I’ll believe it when they start shooting. I have no idea. I have not gotten any phone calls about the Galaxy Quest TV show.

"I’m a little too old right now to do stuff with like all the makeup," he reasoned. "I don’t want to have to spend 2½ hours in the makeup chair every morning, getting like weird masks and stuff put on me. But I’d certainly be open to it. I mean, what a classic film."

Wilson also touched on Allen's character on Galaxy Quest, Jason Nesmith, who portrayed Peter Quincy Taggart, the commander of the starship that was featured in the fictional TV series that the parody film centered on. "I assume that they’re gonna want the Tim Allen character, whether it’s played by Tim Allen or probably someone younger," Wilson said. "No offense, Tim, but you’re like 87. [Allen is actually 69 years old.] A younger version of that character and I don’t know that I’m right for it, but gimme a chance, I’ll audition. I’ll audition for anything."

Wilson has been keeping busy in the meantime though. His new docu-series, Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, premieres on Peacock on May 18, and follows the actor "around the globe as he searches for the secrets to the happiest societies on Earth in a profound, humorous, and experimental way," according to the streamer.

