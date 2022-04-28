The Pentaverate: Mike Myers plays an entire secret society in wild trailer for new Netflix series

It's Mike Myers times eight in this comedy about a clandestine cabal of the world's most powerful men.

The Illuminati is dead! Long live the Pentaverate! What is the Pentaverate, you may be asking yourself? It's the fictional (or is it?) secret cabal at the center of Mike Myers' new comedy project, The Pentaverate, a Netflix series in which an old school Canadian journalist by the name of Ken Scarborough tries to unearth the truth behind a clandestine society that's influenced world events since the Black Plague of 1347.

Watching the official trailer that dropped online Wednesday, we don't think it's out of line to say this show is gonna be absolutely bonkers.

Watch the official trailer now:

In true Austin Powers fashion, Myers — who also created The Pentaverate — heaps on the prosthetics to play a plethora of different characters, including Scarborough, New England conspiracy theorist Anthony Lansdowne, far-right radio host Rex Smith, and nearly all the members of the titular conspiracy: Lord Lordington (the oldest and highest-ranking member), Bruce Baldwin (a former medial mogul), Mishu Ivanov (an ex-Russian oligarch), Shep Gordon (a former rock-n-roll manager), and Jason Eccleston (the tech whiz who invented the Pentaverate's super computer known as MENTOR).

The supporting cast includes Ken Jeong (The Hangover) as casino mogul Skip Cho; Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as nuclear physicist Dr. Hobart Clark; Debi Mazar (Goodfellas) as trusted confidant Patty Davis; Richard McCabe (A Very British Scandal) as head of security Exalted Pikeman Higgins; Lydia West (Dracula) as Ken's colleague Reilly Clayton; and Jeremy Irons (Watchmen) as the narrator.

Jennifer Saunders (Shrek 2) pulls double duty as Maester of Dubrovnik — the Pentaverate's lead investigator — and Saester of Dubrovnik, the Maester's sister and guardian of the spare key to the secret society's voting apparatus. The trailer reveals that Rob Lowe makes a small guest appearance as the celebrity host of an on-boarding video shown to individuals who have been kidnapped by the Pentaverate.

Myers serves as an executive producer alongside Tim Kirby, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Jason Weinberg. Kirby directed all six, half-hour episodes. "I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers, whose last major role came in 2018's Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, said when the project was first announced in 2019.

The Pentaverate will start inducting new members when the show lands on Netflix Thursday, May 5.

Before Myers thrills audiences on the small screen, head over to Peacock for the streamer's collection of thriller and suspense titles. The Cat in the Hat, another project featuring a nearly-unrecognizable Mr. Myers, is also available.