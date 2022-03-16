Mike Myers goes full Austin Powers, playing multiple characters in new Netflix mystery 'The Pentaverate'

Centered around a secret cabal that's been around since the Dark Ages, The Pentaverate arrives on Netflix Thursday, May 5.

Shagadelic, baby! Mike Myers is back in peak Austin Powers form with the first teaser trailer for Netflix's new limited comedy series, The Pentaverate. Centered around a secret cabal that's been influencing world events since the Dark Ages, the project finds the multi-faceted Myers, who also created the small screen effort, stepping into the shoes (and go-for-broke prosthetics) of multiple characters, marking his most significant screen presence in decades.

Myers leads the ensemble cast...of himself as Ken Scarborough, a Canadian journalist hoping to win his job back by exposing the titular group. His other identities include: Anthony Lansdowne, a New England conspiracy theorist; Rex Smith, a far-right radio host and conspiracy theorist with a major following; Lord Lordington, The Pentaverate's oldest and highest-ranking member; Bruce Baldwin, a former media mogul; Mishu Ivanov, an ex-Russian oligarch; Shep Gordon, a former rock-and-roll manager; and Jason Eccleston, a tech genius who invented the Pentaverate's super computer, MENTOR.

Jennifer Saunders — who co-starred with Mr. Myers in Shrek 2 as the voice of Fairy Godmother — plays the dual role of Maester of Dubrovnik, chief investigator for the Pentaverate, and Saester of Dubrovnik, the Maester's sister and keeper of the "parce clavem," the spare key to the society's voting apparatus.

The other, non-Myers characters are played by Ken Jeong (Skip Cho, a casino mogul with an impressive knowledge of weather patterns), Keegan-Michael Key (Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist helping the Pentaverate solve a climate change disaster), Lydia West (Reilly Clayton, Scarborough's colleague at the news station with secrets of her own), Debi Mazar (Patty Davis, the highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate), and Richard McCabe (Exalted Pikeman Higgins, head of the society's security force, the Liechtenstein Guard). Jeremy Irons (Watchmen) rounds out the cast as narrator.

"I'm having a blast," Jeong said during a virtual appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year. "I can't say any more than that right now, but it is Mike Myers — just like every other comedic actor — is just one of my role models and heroes in comedy. This is honestly one of my favorite things I've ever done. I'm just so honored."

Tim Kirkby (known for helping episodes of Fleabag and Brockmire) directed all six, half-hour episodes of the show and serves as an executive producer alongside Myers, John Lyons, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Jason Weinberg. Production began last summer.

“I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in,” Myers said when the project was first announced back in the spring of 2019.

The Pentaverate arrives on Netflix Thursday, May 5.

