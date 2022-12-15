The gift that keeps on giving! Tim Allen's ‘The Santa Clauses' renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Christmas came early for fans of The Santa Clauses. Disney+ announced Wednesday that the comedy series starring Tim Allen as Santa and Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus will be back for a Season 2. Based on The Santa Clause film franchise that also starred the pair, the 6-episode first season of the show launched in November and wrapped up yesterday.

Viewers who finished the series can now definitively look forward to more. “This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

Allen held the lead role in all three movies in the film franchise: 1994's The Santa Clause, 2002's The Santa Clause 2, and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The Santa Clauses picks up after the third film and serves as a sequel to that. Thirty years into his gig as Santa, Allen's character on the show, a former businessman named Scott Calvin, is struggling to keep up with his job and his family. So the first season centered on him contemplating giving up the job and finding someone to replace him.

"It was birthed as an idea, I'm sure, originally from the business side to fill Disney+," Allen told SYFY WIRE of the show before its premiere. "But it wasn't going to happen on my side unless it made some sort of sense and paid homage. Listen, I'm a sci-fi guy. I like stories that make sense, especially when talking about the mystical realm. And so I said, 'We opened up doors in The Santa Clause that no one ever answered.' And all my sci-fi people online, forever, [asked] what happened to the original Santa? He was on the roof, slipped, and died! What happened? How come the other elves never mentioned it? We will answer that. And about who Mrs. Claus really is."

No word yet on when we can expect the second season to drop on Disney+.

The series isn't the only new Clause content that might be getting more play. Tommy Wirkola, director of Universal Pictures' Violent Night, said earlier this month that a sequel may make sense for the action-comedy flick starring David Harbour as a vigilante version of the big guy, which is in theaters now. "Of course, the writers have talked about it, and I have thrown some ideas out there," Wirkola told The Hollywood Reporter.

If The Santa Clauses and Violent Night isn't enough Christmas content for you, dozens of holiday Hallmark movies and even Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical! are available to stream right now on Peacock.