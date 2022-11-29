Latest 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer pays homage to his decades of video game history

Its-a-me! The brand new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

This latest batch of footage from Illumination's hotly-anticipated animated collaboration with Nintendo sets the humble New York plumber (Chris Pratt) on a Mushroom Kingdom collision course with the star-pilfering King Koopa, aka Bowser (Jack Black). We also get our first look at a badass Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and a slap-happy Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen).

Based on the trailer, it looks like the feature will serve as an origin story for the Goomba-stomping, pipe-warping hero — all while paying homage to the character's rich history. Everything from Mario's various power-ups (Fire Flowers and Tanooki suits), to his penchant for go-kart races, to his Super Smash Bros. brawls with other video game favorites make an appearance here.

The supporting voice cast also includes Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), and Charles Martinet (the OG voice of Mario is playing a mystery character). "It was important for us to work with performers who could inhabit a wide range of emotions to connect with audiences on the big screen," Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri said during a special Nintendo Direct that preceded the trailer's premiere.

Watch now:

Written by Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru) and co-directed by Teen Titans GO! veterans, Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, this project marks the first attempt to bring the iconic Super Mario gaming franchise to the big screen in almost three decades.

Meledandri produced the film alongside Mario's legendary creator, Shigeru Miyamoto (he also gave us The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, Star Fox, and Pikmin).

Miyamoto also appeared during the Direct presentation and touched on the groundbreaking nature of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, particularly its shake-up of long established design choices for key players like Donkey Kong, whose aesthetic was "changed for the first since he became a 3D model in the original Donkey Kong Country game. Some of you may have noticed, but for this movie, we seized the opportunity to give him a comical personality and design reminiscent of the original character."

Universal Pictures co-financed the endeavor with Nintendo and will distribute the title worldwide. The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaps onto the big screen Friday, April 7, 2023. "It's almost finished and...I'm not supposed to say anything else about it," added Miyamoto.

In the mood for some illuminating animation? Check out Minions: The Rise of Gru, now streaming on Peacock!