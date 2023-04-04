'Super Mario Bros. Movie' to level up Easter weekend box office with massive $225 million debut

Mario and Luigi are about to be rolling in gold coins like Scrooge McDuck.

Remember those Mystery Blocks in the old Mario games that seemed to hold an endless supply of gold coins no matter how many times you head-butted them? Well, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is eyeing a very similar windfall at the global box office.

According to a new report from Deadline, the hotly-anticipated animated blockbuster is tracking for a massive $225 million+ debut over the long Easter weekend once it arrives on the big screen tomorrow — Wednesday, April 5. "Separated out, that’s $125M+ in U.S./Canada in 4,000 theaters over Wednesday through Sunday, and another $100M+ abroad," writes Deadline.

RELATED: Chris Pratt tells Jimmy Fallon how his ‘I’m okay, I’m alive’ sigh lets kids know Mario's not dead

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania currently holds the largest worldwide opening of 2023 so far with $225.3 million. And, to be fair, that was done over a traditional Friday-Sunday period, whereas Super Mario Bros. has been awarded a longer Chain Chomp-y leash. In terms of animation, Minions: The Rise of Gru set the COVID box office standard last summer with a weekend tally of $123 million across the Fourth of July vacation.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which marks the first film adaptation of a Nintendo game in 30 years, was helmed by the Teen Titans GO! duo of Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. Mario's creator, the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, was directly involved as a producer alongside Illumination founder and CEO, Chris Meledandri. Matthew Fogel (Minions: The Rise of Gru) penned the screenplay.

The LEGO Movie alum Chris Pratt voices the titular plumber in the red hat and blue overalls. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, meanwhile, steps into the role of Mario's brother, Luigi. The siblings hope to launch a fledgling plumbing business in their hometown of Brooklyn when they are suddenly transported to the Mushroom Kingdom, which finds itself under attack from Bowser (Jack Black). Joining forces with a slew of his fellow gaming icons — Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) — Mario sets out to rescue Luigi and thwart King Koopa.

Fred Armisen (Crankey Kong), Kevin Michael Richardson (Kamek), Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike) and longtime voice of Mario in the games, Charles Martinet round out the ensemble.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie warps onto the big screen tomorrow — Wednesday, April 5. Tickets are on sale here!

Want more Illumination goodness in your life? Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2 are now streaming on Peacock.