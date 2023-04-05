Does 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' have any post credit scenes? Yes, let's break 'em down

After three long decades, Mario and Luigi are finally back on the big screen in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (now playing in theaters everywhere).

A co-production between Universal Pictures, Nintendo, and Illumination Entertainment, the animated blockbuster hews much closer to the bestselling video game franchise cooked up by the legendary Shigeru Miyamoto, who had direct creative input on the film as producer. He left nothing to chance this time, not wanting to repeat the box office and critical fiasco of the live-action Super Mario project released in 1993.

With the new interpretation expected to bring over $225 million across the Easter holiday, we wouldn't be surprised if the supervising studios already have an entire franchise mapped out. And since we live in the age of the multi-billion dollar cinematic universe, you just know The Super Mario Bros. Movie has some mid and post-credit goodies meant to ramp up fan excitement about what's to come. So does The Super Mario Bros. Movie have a post-credit scene? Yes, it actually has two of them. So, let's dive into both stingers right now!

***WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for the movie!***

The mid-credits tag sneaks in one last joke, following up with a heartbroken (and still teeny-tiny) Bowser, who recaps his defeat at the hands of Mario by way of a soulful piano performance. Judging by the lyrics, King Koopa (voiced by Jack Black) hasn't given up on his burning desire to make an honest woman out of Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). However, the villain's jam session is suddenly interrupted by an irate Toad castle guard informing the prisoner that it's time to clam up for lights out.

The post-credits scene does a lot more of the heavy lifting in terms of sequel set-up by hinting at more Mushroom Kingdom mayhem to come in the human world. Those final moments return us to the ancient sewer chamber beneath the streets of Brooklyn, where Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are first transported to the Mushroom Kingdom. While our heroes were able to return everyone to their home dimension following the climactic showdown with Bowser, it seems they missed a stray Yoshi egg on the verge of hatching (imagine the end of Roland Emmerich's Godzilla, but without the Puff Daddy song).

As the screen cuts to black, we hear the high-pitched "Yoshi!" exclamation fans associate with Mario's ridable dinosaur companion. If you were paying attention earlier in the runtime, then you probably noticed an entire herd of Yoshis run by during Mario, Peach, and Toad's journey to the Jungle Kingdom. It doesn't take a genius to theorize that Nintendo smartly wants to save a plethora of content for potential follow-ups.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (2022) Photo: Nintendo and Illumination

Wario and Waluigi, for instance, are nowhere to be seen in this movie, though it wouldn't surprise us if they end up becoming the main antagonists of a second adventure. Imagine Bowser escaping his imprisonment forcing Professor E. Gadd (eccentric inventor of the Poltergeist 3000 in Luigi's Mansion and F.L.U.D.D. in Super Mario Sunshine) to clone evil versions of Mario and Luigi? That'd be an awesome way to organically bring those bizarro characters into the world of the cinematic universe. The ensemble can get bigger still with the introduction of Daisy, King K. Rool, the Broodals, Cappy, Rosalina, the Piantas, and, hell, maybe even Link and Princess Zelda.

Chatting with Variety about the film's journey to becoming a cinematic reality, producer Chris Meledandri (also the founder and CEO of Illumination Entertainment) declined to sound off on the prospects of a sequel just yet.

“Our focus right now is entirely on bringing the film out to the audience, and at this time, we’re not prepared to talk about what’s coming in the future," he said before adding, "I definitely wouldn’t rule anything out."

