'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' toys are on the way as Jakks Pacific announces figures

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now less than three months away, and that means a few things. For one thing, the promotional machine for the movie is probably about to pick up steam. For another, young fans everywhere are probably parking themselves in front of their consoles to play their favorite Mario games just a little bit more, especially with Universal Studios Hollywood's Super Nintendo World opening in mid-February. And then, of course, there's the merchandising. You had to know a movie like this would inspire a massive toy haul, and now we've got some new details on what to expect.

JAKKS Pacific announced Tuesday that it will launch a major toy push tied to the new animated film -- which stars Chris Pratt as the voice of Mario and Charlie Day as Luigi -- beginning with worldwide product drops next month ahead of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's April release. All the usual suspects will be there, from posable figures to playsets, plushes to a "super cool RC" that has yet to be revealed. In fact, most of the collection has yet to be revealed, but JAKKS did offer the below image to press, showing of the detail in the new line of 5-inch figures from the film.

Check it out:

Super Mario Bros. Movie action figures Photo: Jakks Pacific

“JAKKS Pacific has been excited about working with Illumination, Nintendo and Universal Products & Experiences to develop a line of unique toys for The Super Mario Bros. Movie available on Feb 26., 2023,” Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President of Marketing at JAKKS Pacific, Inc., said in a press release. “Our collector and fan community will be thrilled with JAKKS’ new scales that really bring home the rich details inspired by the characters and sets on the big screen, including our new 5” figures with realistic acrylic eyes and movie accessories in a premium window box. We’re excited to unveil even more very soon.”

Sadly, right now we only have a peek at the posables, but you can bet it won't be long before JAKKS (and other merchandisers) start offering more looks at the Mario merch on the way. If you're like us, you've already thought of a kid in your life (or an adult) who can't wait to get their hands on these.

Directed by Teen Titans Go! To The Movies masterminds Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Supe Mario Bros. Movie also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan Michael-Key, Jack Black, Seth Rogen, and Fred Armisen. The film hits theaters April 7, but the new toy line begins dropping Feb. 26.

