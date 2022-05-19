Jurassic World's Chris Pratt fights a shadow war in trailer for Amazon thriller 'The Terminal List'

Following the success of last summer's The Tomorrow War, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt once again joins up with Amazon for The Terminal List. Based on Jack Carr's best-selling novel of the same name, the action-packed conspiracy thriller television series comes to Prime Video at the very start of July.

The latest trailer — which, we have to say, makes perfect use of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" — lays the groundwork for a shadow war fought by veteran Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt), who starts to uncover a sinister cover-up surrounding a botched mission in which he and his entire platoon were ambushed. His conflicting memories of the event suggest psychological tampering and the presence of dark, influential forces willing to silence anyone who gets in their way. Think Jacob's Ladder, but without the demons.

Constance Wu (Fresh Off the Boat), Taylor Kitsch (Lone Survivor), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Big Love), Riley Keough (Mad Mad: Fury Road), Arlo Mertz (Lucy in the Sky), Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad), JD Pardo (Revolution), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The Staircase), LaMonica Garrett (1883), Stephen Bishop (Moneyball), Sean Gunn (Thor: Love and Thunder), Tyner Rushing (Stranger Things 4), Jared Shaw (The Tomorrow War), Christina Vidal (Sneaky Pete), Nick Chinlund (Young Justice), Matthew Rauch (Banshee), Warren Kole (The Following), and Alexis Louder (Watchmen) round out the rest of the cast.

Check out the trailer below:

Pratt serves as an executive producer on the project with Jon Schumacher under their Indivisible Productions banner. Jack Carr, acclaimed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua (Fuqua Films), showrunner/writer David DiGilio, and writer Daniel Shattuck are also executive producers. Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television co-produce.

The first in a series of five novels centered around the character of James Reece, The Terminal List was inspired by Carr's personal experiences as a Navy Seal serving in the Middle East during the Iraq War in the early-to-mid 2000s.

"I always knew I wanted to serve my country in uniform. There was never even a question about that. It was a calling. I also wanted to test myself in the toughest military training I could find. I learned a lot in Afghanistan 2003 and was able to apply and build on that experience in follow-on deployments to Iraq in 2004, 2005, 2006," the author explained to his publisher. "The campaign to re-take the city of Najaf in the summer of 2004 was a standout time in my memory. I took the emotions and feelings associated with much of that experience and applied them to the pages of The Terminal List."

The Terminal List arrives on Prime Video Friday, July 1.

Fans can see Pratt in action as dinosaur handler Owen Grady in Jurassic World Dominion. Tickets are now on sale for the upcoming Universal blockbuster, which opens on the big screen Friday, June 10.