'The Umbrella Academy': Netflix gets blood pumping with Season 3 sneak peek of the Sparrow Academy

The Umbrella Academy cracked the multiverse wide open on Monday with a sneak peek at the show's third season, coming to Netflix later this month. To celebrate the first day of Geeked Week, the streamer provided fans with a first look at an alternate band of Hargreeves children known as the Sparrow Academy.

Genesis Rodriguez, who steps into the role of Sloane Hargreeves, characterized the new team (led by Justin Cornwell's Marcus) as being "equally as dysfunctional" as the family we all know and love from the first two outings, except that the Sparrows "really are crime-fighters." She went on to explain, "They're organized, they have trained their entire lives, and they've dedicated their lives to stopping crime... They're kind of a big deal, they're very popular, they're a brand."

This was followed by a clip of the members working out together in a scene that underscores their drive to stay fit, disciplined, and focused. The only thing the Sparrow Academy and Umbrella Academy happen to share in common is Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min) — aka "The Horror" — who is still alive in this reality as opposed to the ghostly form that follows Klaus (Robert Sheehan) around everywhere.

"It almost felt like working on a new show," Min admitted. "I was sort of a new character with a new cast and we got to Zoom a number of times before starting filming and I just felt like it really worked immediately." As for how the core group feels about seeing their brother alive again, "they're very conflicted," Min added. "Because obviously, he looks like their Ben, but he acts very differently and there are many looks shared throughout the show, especially in the first few episodes, where they sort of see their Ben, but it's not who they think he is anymore."

A second clip shows the Umbrella heroes hiding out from the Sparrows in a location recommended by Klaus: a once-grand hotel named "Obsidian," which could very well be a nod to the Hotel Oblivion storyline from the comics, named after a Phantom Zone-like prison housing the Umbrella Academy's greatest nemeses.

Check out the full discussion below, the exclusive clips begin at 5:08 and 20:51:

Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves), Elliot Page (Viktor Hargreeves), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves), Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves), Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), Adam Godley (Pogo), Britne Oldford (Fei Hargreeves), Jake Epstein (Alphonso Hargreeves), Cazzie David (Jayme Hargreeves), and Euphoria vet Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton co-star.

Jeff F. King (he's a director as well), Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, and Jeremy Webb (Episode 301) are executive producers. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, who created the Dark Horse-published comic upon which the show is based, serve as co-executive producers, with Steve Wakefield credited as producer for Episodes 301-307. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces.

Season 3 of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix Wednesday, June 22.

Looking for more sci-fi and fantasy? Head over to Peacock for films like Firestarter, Constantine, Twilight, Creepshow, Resident Evil, and Independence Day.