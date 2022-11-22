Maggie & Negan traverse a zombified NYC in first teaser for 'The Walking Dead' spinoff 'Dead City'

With interest in The Walking Dead riding high in the wake of the series finale, AMC has debuted the first teaser trailer for the show's next spinoff project: Dead City. Set two years after the Season 11 conclusion, the new undead adventure finds Maggie (Lauren Cohan) joining forces with her best frenemy, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), for a dangerous odyssey across a zombified Manhattan.

"It's the most unlikely two people that you would ever want to see together and it makes very good to see us together because it is the hardest situation that we both have to be in and the need is bigger than the fear," Cohan remarked at New York Comic Con.

While not super extensive in terms of length or content, the 20-second teaser does show our heroes sneaking around the city to avoid detection, while dropping flashes of human vs. walker cage matches, some of the most heinous iterations of resurrected corpses we've ever seen in this franchise, and general anarchy.

"It is a very, very, very different world. New York City, in the apocalypse, is unlike any place that we've seen in the apocalypse," said Walking Dead brand manager and executive producer, Scott M. Gimple. "It's a madhouse."

Check out the trailer below:

While it's not yet clear why Maggie and Negan are forced to reunite in the Big Apple, Morgan did tease that his character has regressed to his old Savior self during the two-year hiatus from Alexandria.

"He is very much a creature of habit, and he knows how to survive," the actor told Deadline. "When he was with our group there was another way to survive, and he tried to adapt to those ways. I’m worried whatever happens in these two years away from our group, what he will become and who he will become. And so, when Maggie and he are together again, the chance that Negan isn’t who we see as when we leave him here on the show."

Dead City hails from showrunner and executive producer Eli Jorné, who served as a writer and co-executive producer on the mothership series for several seasons. Jorné — whose other television credits include Wilfred, Son of Zorn, and Heels — currently enjoys an overall production deal with AMC Studios. Cohan and Morgan also serve as executive producers.

The Walking Dead: Dead City premieres on AMC and AMC+ sometime in April. The first season will consist of six episodes.

Seasons 1-10 of The Walking Dead are currently streaming on Netflix. The jumbo-sized final season can be found on AMC+.

If you're looking to satisfy your zombie craving, head over to Peacock and check out the movie that kickstarted the entire genre: George A. Romero's Night of the Living Dead. Or check out the SYFY original series, Day of the Dead.