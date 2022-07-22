'The Walking Dead' teases smart zombies, sets fall return with SDCC trailer for final episodes

AMC brought the promise of smart zombies to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H today with a trailer for The Walking Dead's final eight episodes. The undead series will officially return Sunday, Oct. 2, series executive producer and Walking Dead brand manager, Scott Gimple, confirmed during the subsequent panel attended by SYFY WIRE.

The teaser footage kicks off with a poignant montage of the show’s biggest moments and characters we’ve lost along the way before moving into some major table-setting for the upcoming war with Commonwealth head honchos: Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). And if that wasn't difficult enough, Aaron (Ross Marquand) suddenly brings word of Walkers that have the ability to open doors and scale walls. Is this another Whisperer-esque fake-out, or are the reanimated corpses actually evolving?

Watch the trailer now:

The Walking Dead returns to AMC for its final eight episodes Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. ET. The first two episodes will be available to stream on AMC+ the same night.

