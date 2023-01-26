Things get dark in new trailer for 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

The DC Universe may be changing in the near future, but there's still room for the Shazam! family. In just a few weeks, Billy Batson and his superpowered foster siblings will return to face the Fury of the Gods, and now a new trailer is here to show off just how dark things could get.

In the sequel to director David Sandberg's 2019 superhero hit, Billy (Asher Angel as a kid, Zachary Levi in superhero form) and his family seem to have settled into their lives as foster siblings/fellow superheroes, but other forces are conspiring to make things a bit harder for them. The Daughters of Atlas -- played by Fast & Furious franchise star (and Oscar winner) Helen Mirren, Charlie's Angels veteran Lucy Liu, and West Side Story's Rachel Zegler -- have arrived on Earth, and they're not too happy that the wizard (Djimon Hounsou) who stole their father's powers passed them on to a group of kids. So, in a bid to take over and remake the world, they decide to start stealing that power back, taking down the Shazam family one by one, and forcing Billy into a corner unlike anything he's faced before.

Oh and also: Shazam gets to fight a dragon.

Check out the new trailer below:

The first Shazam! film was, aside from the superhero stuff, about a boy who's been chewed up by the foster system finding out that he has actually does a place in the world, and that his new family might actually be the most important superpower of all. That film's climax created a whole family of heroes around Billy, and now Fury of the Gods seems poised to dismantle that, testing the bonds between characters and forcing Billy to reckon with what's really important in his life, to the point that he's even willing to ask the Wizard to take his powers away if it means saving his family. That dynamic, plus the Empire Strikes Back vibe of darkness in this trailer, will hopefully set the film about from its predecessor in interesting ways. That said, Billy does still drop a ton of pop cultural references and quips, so we're not too far removed from the Shazam! formula.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters March 17.

