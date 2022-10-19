'Titans': Lex Luthor turns Metropolis into a horror movie in trailer for Season 4 of HBO Max series

Look out Metropolis! Things take a turn for the supernatural in the official trailer for Season 4 of Titans (premiering on HBO Max early next month). Bosch alum Titus Welliver joins the DC-inspired series as Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor, who seems to be making a bid for power via a dangerous combination of science and magic.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly last month, showrunner Greg Walker revealed that Welliver jumped at the chance to play the iconic baddie.

"I could barely get a word in," he said. "We were talking on the phone and he was just walking through his library, telling me about all his Wolfman/Perez Titans editions. He's a giant, giant fan. He'd watched every episode of the show, and could tell me about certain stories, certain shots. It was the most unexpected call I've ever had."

While the Man of Steel may not flinch in the presence of his greatest foe, we are told that Luthor is the only person Bruce Wayne (Iain Glen) ever feared. When the most frightening individual in Gotham City starts to quake in his boots, you know things are serious. With Lex now "caught up in the occult" like a classic Indiana Jones villain, it's the perfect time for the hit show to introduce a number of paranormal standbys from the comics like Brother Blood (Joseph Morgan), Jinx (Lisa Ambalavanar), and Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente).

"We make a real turn into horror this year, a real choice to go into darkness, and horror, supernatural," Walker teased at New York Comic Con earlier this month. "And when you bring in characters like Mother Mayhem and Brother Blood into the show, it opens the door to exploring the horrors, you know, so there’s a lot of blood, there’s a lot of effects, and the cinematography accounts for that.”

Watch the trailer below:

Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Anna Diop (Kory Anders/Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Joshua Orpin (Conner/Superboy), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake) return to play characters from the first three seasons. Walker serves as an executive producer on Titans along with Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Richard Hatem.

The first two episodes of Titans Season 4 arrives on HBO Max Thursday, Nov. 3. The first six episodes will drop through Dec. 1, with the remaining six slated to debut in 2023.

Titans Season 4 Key Art Photo: Courtesy of HBO Max

