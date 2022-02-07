Tom Holland: ‘I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up’

Spider-Man: No Way Home had a Matt Murdock tease… but is there more where that came from?

It was a huge moment for frustrated fans of Netflix’s canceled Daredevil: Catching a glimpse of long-absent star Charlie Cox back in character as Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil), playing friendly neighborhood attorney to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As the Man Without Fear through three seasons of Netflix’s Marvel series, Cox’s character protected a Hell’s Kitchen that existed mostly as a world apart from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a handful of slight callbacks to the Battle of New York not withstanding. But as anyone who’s followed the MCU since Iron Man knows, things don’t happen randomly in Marvel’s movie world…especially now that Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige holds the reins that guide the story in both the Disney and Sony films, as well as on TV at Disney+.

Ever since the Netflix series was canceled in 2018, legions of Daredevil fans have campaigned hard for Marvel to find a way to put the blindfold back on Cox’s character. Now, thanks to recent remarks Holland shared with The Hollywood Reporter, we can safely count Spider-Man himself among their number: The No Way Home star confessed to being a Daredevil fan, and said he’s rooting for Matt Murdock’s quick reflexes to find their way into future Marvel projects.

Holland actually took things a step farther than that, telling THR he’d love it if Spider-Man and Daredevil could suit up together at some point — this time as a bona fide superhero team — on screen. Reflecting on Cox’s brief (but definitely high-impact) brick-catching scene in No Way Home, Holland said he’s hopeful it might only have served as a taste of things to come.

“…[A]lbeit it was a small cameo, it obviously teased the future of what could be,” said Holland. “It was a real actors’ piece, that scene. We blocked the scene, which was essentially us just sitting there, and we read the lines. It was great. It felt like an actors’ workshop while working with people I really look up to, and Charlie was a lot of fun. It was really cool to see him snap back into a character that I am really a fan of and that he has a lot of love for, obviously. So it was pretty awesome, and I hope that one day we find a way for Spider-Man and Daredevil to team up again.”

For everyone who’s been pining for a Daredevil revival these past three years, a Spidey-Daredevil duo would probably deliver more than fans could’ve hoped for. But even if he shows up elsewhere, Daredevil’s future somewhere in the MCU appears more hopeful than it has in a long time. After all, arch-nemesis Kingpin (played by Vincent D'Onofrio) just reemerged in Hawkeye at Disney+. And Feige has said that Cox is the actor Marvel has in mind if Daredevil does return to the fold.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told Cinemablend last December, only days before No Way Home hit theaters. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Was his Spider-Man: No Way Home walk-on just the first tease of a new MCU chapter for Matt Murdock…or just a fun, one-off gesture aimed at die-hard Daredevil fans? And if Cox shows up again in some future Marvel project, could his former Netflix sidekicks (Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page) end up tagging along?

Only time will tell. But if Daredevil does make a bigger MCU comeback, at least we know he’ll have Spidey on his side.