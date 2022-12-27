'Top Gun: Maverick' fans can now watch that sexy beach football match for 3 hours straight

It just wouldn't be a Top Gun movie without a collection of glistening fighter pilots running around on a beach somewhere. Fans of Top Gun: Maverick can now relive the sexy magic of the film's now-iconic beach football match (itself a callback to the volleyball match in the 1986 original) for three hours straight.

That's right, the good folks over at Paramount Pictures have answered our prayers with a gift we didn't even know we wanted. No matter how hard he tries, Tom Cruise just can't escape those troublesome time loops. The only downside to the whole thing is that the video doesn't feature OneRepublic's chart-topping hit "I Ain't Worried," which was specifically written for the long-awaited sequel and used in the scene where Pete "Maverick" Mitchell instructs his aviators to play a sport together in order for them to bond as a team.

Check out all three hours below:

"When anyone and everyone found out I was making this movie, they told me: 'You know you've got to have a volleyball scene. It's not a Top Gun movie without it,'" director Joseph Kosinski — who previously worked with Cruise on 2013's Oblivion — explained to USA Today around the movie's wide theatrical release back in May. "But it can't just be a random montage. It has to push the story forward."

He later added: "Everyone had their calendar circled with: 'This is dogfight football day. Break out the coconut oil and the spray tan, let's do this!' And I knew I just had to shoot the hell out of it."

Not only is Maverick considered to be one of the best sequels ever made, it's also considered one of the best movies ever made, period. A near-perfect score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and more than $1 billion at the global box office helped seal the deal. As of this writing, it is the eleventh highest-grossing movie of all time. Seldom do you ever see this type of success for a legacy sequel to a nearly 40-year-old movie.

The second installment also features the talents of Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris.

Top Gun: Maverick is now available to stream on Paramount+.

