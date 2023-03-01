Travis Kelce raids 'Saturday Night Live' in hilarious 'Indiana Jones' parody ahead of hosting gig

Travis Kelce goes from dodging linebackers to dodging booby traps in the latest spot meant to hype up his debut as host of Saturday Night Live this coming weekend.

Donning the iconic fedora, leather jacket, and charismatic rugedness of the one and only Indiana Jones, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs (aka the winning team of Super Bowl LVII) attempts to nab a sacred SNL idol from the hallowed Studio 8H. Just like Harrison Ford's Indy at the beginning of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Kelce is very much aware of the fact that another object must be placed on the weight-sensitive pedestal at just the right time. Instead of using a bag of sand, however, he uses the Chiefs' Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Alas, it's not enough and Kelce is forced to flee the crumbling temple alongside recently-added cast member Marcello Hernandez (standing in for Alfred Molina's gold-hungry Sapito). Cue the giant boulder!

Check out the spot below:

Our favorite professor of archaeology returns to the big screen Friday, June 30 in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Helmed by Logan alum James Mangold (the first director to oversee a chapter in the franchise outside of Steven Spielberg), the long-awaited sequel finds Indy on the verge of academic retirement in 1969. But before he can settle down in the age of space travel, Dr. Jones has some unfinished business with a cabal of "former" Nazis recruited by the United States government by way of Operation Paperclip.

Harrison Ford dons the fedora and whip one last time, headlining a cast that includes the acting talents of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies (reprising the fan favorite character of Sallah), Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen.

Spielberg remains on board as an executive producer alongside his fellow Indiana Jones co-creator, George Lucas. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel serve as producers.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC every Saturday evening at 11:30 p.m. ET. Next week's episode is set to be hosted by Jenna Ortega (of Wednesday fame), who will be joined by musical guest The 1975.

All 48 seasons of SNL are now streaming on Peacock.