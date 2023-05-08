Treasure-Hunting Comedy from SNL Trio Please Don't Destroy to Debut Exclusively on Peacock

Maybe the real treasure is the friends we made along the way.

A treasure-hunting adventure/comedy from the trio of Saturday Night Live writers and performers known as "Please Don't Destroy" (Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy) will forego a traditional theatrical release for an exclusive rollout on Peacock Friday, Nov. 17.

Variety confirmed the news today, reporting that Universal Pictures did not provide a specific reason for the change. Produced by Judd Apatow and Jimmy Miller, The Goonies-adjacent outing follows three childhood friends who, unsatisfied with the current state of their lives, set out to find a cache of gold treasure rumored to be buried in a nearby mountain. "They discover that finding the treasure is actually the easiest part of the adventure," notes the synopsis provided by Variety.

In addition to all three members of Please Don't Destroy, the movie also stars Conan O’Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo, Nichole Sakura, Cedric Yarbrough, Sunita Mani, and Jordan Mendoza.

Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy wrote the screenplay and serve as executive producers alongside Josh Church, M. Riley, Sam Hansen, and Michael Sledd. Principal photography took place last summer (via Deadline) with Paul Briganti in the director's chair. Very fitting since it was Briganti who proved instrumental in convincing Lorne Michaels to hire the group as writers for SNL.

"He really helped us figure out how to translate our style into something that would play in front of the studio audience, which needs a little more hand-holding sometimes, or bigger, clearer moves,” Marshall said of Briganti during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The currently-untitled project was originally slated for a big screen release on Friday, Aug. 18. Per THR, that date will now be occupied by Strays, which was supposed to open opposite Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on Friday, June 9. The raunchy canine comedy starring Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx, and Will Forte will now vie for box office supremacy against DC's Blue Beetle.

Similar to The Lonely Island, Please Don't Destroy has built a popular following via a steady collection of pre-recorded SNL segments involving high-profile hosts such as Jenna Ortega, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Ana de Armas, Woody Harrelson, Brendan Gleeson, and others.

We'll get to see the trio embark on their R-rated hunt for riches when Nov. 17 rolls around.

