Trolls Band Together Star Anna Kendrick Gives Us a Behind-the-Scenes Look

Camila Cabello, Daveed Diggs, Eric André, and more stars join the cast for the third movie in the Trolls universe!

The Trolls will take the stage like never before when Trolls Band Together, the third installment in the psychedelic musical franchise, premieres in theaters on November 17. In the latest look at the upcoming movie, series star Anna Kendrick took us behind the scenes and into the recording booth to get a look at the all-star cast at work.

"Whenever you get the gang back together, you can feel how much fun everybody has," Kendrick (Poppy) said, overlaid with footage of other cast members — including Justin Timberlake (Branch) and Zooey Deschanel (Bridget) — laughing and joking around.

The clips even give us a better introduction to Viva (voiced by Camila Cabello), Poppy's long-lost sister.

"Poppy loves family, so the idea of having a long-lost sister is super exciting," Kendrick explained. "It's just an embarrassment of riches when it comes to the cast."

TROLLS BAND TOGETHER, directed by Walt Dohrn. Photo: Universal Pictures

After two films of true friendship and relentless flirting, Poppy and Branch are now officially, finally, a couple! As they grow closer, Poppy discovers that Branch has a secret past. He was once part of her favorite boyband phenomenon, BroZone, with his four brothers: Floyd (Troye Sivan), John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs), and Clay (Kid Cudi). BroZone disbanded when Branch was still a baby, as did the family, and Branch hasn’t seen his brothers since.



But when Branch’s bro Floyd is kidnapped for his musical talents by a pair of nefarious pop-star villains — Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells) — Branch and Poppy embark on a harrowing and emotional journey to reunite the other brothers and rescue Floyd from a fate even worse than pop-culture obscurity.



Featuring Trolls’ signature psychedelic joy-bomb of new and classic pop hits, Trolls Band Together stars a dazzling cast of musical superstars and comedic powerhouses as new franchise characters, including four-time Grammy nominee and Latin Grammy winner Cabello as Viva; Zosia Mamet as Crimp; and 12-time Emmy winning drag icon RuPaul Charles as Miss Maxine.

Trolls Band Together has more fun, more action, more music ... and you can witness it all in theaters when Trolls Band Together premieres on November 17.